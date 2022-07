Balancing sports isn’t an uncommon practice for high school athletes throughout the summer. For Shady Spring’s Cameron Manns, there was more to juggle than a change in mentality while playing baseball and basketball for much of June. A member of two North Carolina-based baseball travel teams, Manns also worked around a challenging travel schedule that meant some days on the diamond in the southeast and others in West Virginia playing for the Tigers on the hardwood.

SHADY SPRING, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO