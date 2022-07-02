A beautiful afternoon for the Valley

DETROIT LAKES — For about 15 minutes, the sky above Detroit Lake was graced with a dazzling display of explosive color to celebrate the Fourth of July. The annual lakefront fireworks show drew thousands of residents and visitors to City Beach in Detroit Lakes for the summer beach season highlight, but, if you asked one young Fargo boy, he was just excited to see all the dinosaurs.
DETROIT LAKES — When asked to sit down and talk about her life story, Detroit Lakes native Eloise Irvine responds, "I really don't have much to say." "Well we know that's not true," her son Peter says with a smile. With a little coaxing, however, she begins to open...
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- The Upper Midwest racing community is mourning the loss of 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo. He was killed Friday night in an A-T-V crash northeast of Detroit Lakes. Authorities say Arneson died at the scene. His passenger, a 29-year-old Mahnomen man, had non-life-threatening injuries. Becker County...
Maroon 5 recently announced they would be coming to Fargo, North Dakota this Summer after cancelling back in 2020. They cancelled the show because of the Coronavirus pandemic. News came only a few months ago, back in April that a new show would take place at the FARGODOME Friday, August 12th, 2022. According to ValleyNewsLive, this new show has now also been cancelled. You can also see this update on the FARGODOME's website.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A watermain break is forcing crews to put up some cones in a section of a south Moorhead road. The 1300 block of 2nd Ave. S. is impacted by the broken line. The break was reported around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for some fun this 4th of July, many events will be taking place across the Red River Valley. Bonanzaville will be hosting a carnival and fireworks. There will be games, pony rides for kids, food vendors, and much more. The...
REQUEST FOR SEALED QUOTES Bud Capping 2022 The Becker County Natural Resources Management office will be accepting sealed quotes for bud capping on approximately 368 acres of pine plantations. Approximately 263,140 tree seedlings. Quotes accepted until 3:00 pm on July 21, 2022. Send paper copy of quote to Becker County Natural Resources Management Office at 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. Quote awarded at the Becker County Commissioner’s meeting on August 2, 2022. (July 3 & 10, 2022) 76524.
Perham — To celebrate the water skiing’s 100th anniversary, USA Water Ski and Wake Sports, along with Big Pine Lake Water Ski Team, a local water ski club, will host a free Get on the Water Learn to Ski Clinic on July 7-8 at Big Pine Lake. The...
LAKE PARK, Minn. (KVRR) — People are out soaking up the sun and sailing on lakes to celebrate our nations independence. People that live there say this time of year always brings a lot of traffic. “Oh Fourth of July is crazy, it’s been like really awesome and fun,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI (KVRR) — Fargo AirSho is extending its deepest sympathies to the family of Chris Darnell and the entire Shockwave Jet Truck & Flash Fire Jet Trucks team. Darnell died Saturday at the Field of Flight Air Show in Battle Creek, Michigan. His Shockwave Jet Truck was...
PERHAM – The Otter Tail County Commissioners approved a new countywide Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan recently. The plan helps the county and the cities and townships in its borders to identify potential needs should a disaster occur. The mitigation planning grant opportunity was offered about four years ago with the...
Two West Fargo residents were injured when their motorcycle hit a deer on Highway 87 in Becker County on July 4. The driver, Brian Melvin Irving, 73, and the passenger, Beverly Kay Irving, 73, both of West Fargo, were taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger were on...
Photos: WCCO-TV A number of small, Minnesota towns have lost their grocery stores over the years - creating an inconvenience for residents - and a bit of a food desert. But a couple in Douglas County thinks they've found a solution. Five years ago, Evansville lost its grocery store. One...
(Fergus Falls, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a semi crash in Otter Tail County. The crash took place Friday morning near Fergus Falls along I-94. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi, driven by Gerald Donnell Price, 54, of Indianapolis, Indiana; was travelling westbound on I-94 when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all westbound lanes.
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Fire Marshall is investigating what started a home on fire in the northern Red River Valley. On Sunday, July 3 around 8 p.m., officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a house fire in the 200 block of State Street SW in McIntosh, MN.
AUDUBON TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of Audubon Township will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on July 18th, 2022 at the Audubon Community Center, 312 4th Street, Audubon, MN 56511, to hear from the public, consider, and possibly act on a petition presented to the Town requesting the establishment of a subordinate service district pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 365A to install a bituminous surface on 180th Avenue, 175th Street, Bird Dog Road and Bird Dog Circle in accordance with Town specifications. The boundaries of the proposed district would include the following described parcels: 20201000 20202000 17557 180TH AVE 20202001 20202002 20202003 18018 175TH ST 20202004 20203000 20203001 17969 180TH AVE 20206001 18039 175TH ST 20206001 18039 175TH ST 20207000 20211000 20223000 17250 BIRD DOG RD 20223001 16248 BIRD DOG RD 20223002 17222 BIRD DOG RD 20223004 16703 Bird Dog RD 20226002 16255 BIRD DOG RD 20226004 20302102 16288 BIRD DOG RD 20302103 16344 BIRD DOG RD 20302104 16372 BIRD DOG RD 20302105 16388 Bird Dog RD 20302106 16430 BIRD DOG RD 20302107 16454 BIRD DOG RD 20302108 16466 BIRD DOG RD 20302109 16482 BIRD DOG RD 20302110 16490 BIRD DOG RD 20302111 16508 Bird Dog RD 20302112 16524 BIRD DOG RD 20302701 16605 BIRD DOG RD 20302702 16555 BIRD DOG RD 20302703 16533 BIRD DOG RD 20302704 16527 BIRD DOG RD 20302705 16523 BIRD DOG RD 20302706 16519 BIRD DOG RD 20302707 16515 BIRD DOG RD 20302708 16511 BIRD DOG RD 20302709 16489 BIRD DOG RD 20302710 16485 BIRD DOG RD 20302711 16461 BIRD DOG RD 20302712 20401000 16532 BIRD DOG RD 20402000 16550 Bird Dog RD 20403000 20404000 16672 BIRD DOG RD 20405000 16742 BIRD DOG CIR 20406000 16760 BIRD DOG CIR 20407000 16776 BIRD DOG CIR 20408000 16782 BIRD DOG CIR 20409000 16798 Bird Dog CIR 20410000 16810 BIRD DOG CIR 20411000 16824 BIRD DOG CIR 20412000 16850 BIRD DOG CIR 20413000 16874 BIRD DOG CIR 20414000 16920 BIRD DOG CIR 20302101 16250 BIRD DOG ROAD If the district is established, the Town Board would charge the costs of establishing the district and improving the roads on the properties within the district. Bailey Richardson, Clerk (July 3, 2022) 78915.
Lake Eunice Township Becker County, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS FOR Buckhorn Road PROJECT NO. 2022-13 TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE is hereby given that Lake Eunice Township will meet at 7:30 p.m. on July 19, 2022. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider, pass upon, adopt the proposed special assessments for the project improvements as hereafter described. At the hearing the township board may adopt the proposed assessments. The meeting will be held at the Lake Eunice Townhall 12708 Townhall Road, Audubon, Minnesota 56511. Road Project No. 2022-13 consists of roadway surface improvements on Buckhorn Road, a 3500-foot-long corridor to the end of the cul-de-sac. Roadway surface improvements consist of the reconstruction of the existing roadway. Buckhorn Road is a dead-end roadway that provides access to the adjacent residential properties and to the public water access on Leaf Lake. TOTAL AMOUNT OF PROPOSED ASSESSMENT: 3 The total project cost for Project 2022-13 is $248,269.58. Lake Eunice Township has secured a DNR State Park Grant of $148,572.50. The total to be assessed to the residents is $99,697.08. ASSESSMENT ROLL AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: The proposed assessment roll is on file with the Township Clerk. The assessment roll is open for public inspection and is being mailed to all the above identified record owners of the parcels proposed to be assessed. The assessment roll will also be available for examination at the hearing. OBJECTIONS AND APPEALS: Written and oral objections will be considered at the hearing. Minnesota Statutes § 429.061 states that no appeal may be taken as to the amount of the assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. An owner may appeal an assessment to the District Court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes § 429.081 by serving notice of appeal upon the Chairman or the Clerk of the within thirty (30) days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the District Court within ten (10) days after service upon the Chairman or the Clerk. SENIOR CITIZENS DEFERMENT: Under Minnesota Statutes § 435.193 to 435.195, Township Board may, in its discretion, defer the payment of these special assessments (a) for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments, (b) for any homestead property owned by a person who is retired by virtue of a total and permanent disability for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments, or (c) for any homestead property owned by a person who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard or other military reserves who is ordered into active military service [as defined in Minnesota Statutes Section 190.05, subdivision 5(b) or 5(c)], as stated in the person’s military order’s, for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessments has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided by law, all amounts accumulated, plus applicable interest, become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law may apply to the Clerk with the prescribed form for such deferral or payments of these special assessments. AUTHORITY TO SPECIALLY ASSESS: The proposed assessments are to be assessed pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429. The improvements are proposed to be assessed against the buildable unit tax parcels abutting or served by the improvements. The areas, parcels, lots and pieces or property, as specifically described herein, are subject to said assessments. The amounts set forth in this Notice are the proposed assessments. PAYMENT OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS: Once the special assessments are adopted, the special assessments will be certified to the Becker County Auditor to be extended on the property tax lists for collection with real estate taxes. Prior to this certification, however, the property owner may prepay the entire amount of the assessments without any interest thereon provided the prepayment is received by November 15, 2022. If the property owner wishes to prepay the special assessments without any interest, then such payment must be made to: Lake Eunice Township Attn: Ann Hixson 12368 SHOREWOOD BEACH RD DETROIT LAKES MN 56501 Partial pre-payment of the special assessment is not presently allowed; the payment, without interest, must be for the entire amount of the special assessments. If prepayment is not received by November 15, 2022, then: a.) the total principal amount of the special assessments will be divided into an equal number of annual installments. The proposed number of annual installments is twelve (12) b.) The principal amount of the special assessments shall bear interest at the rate determined by the township. The proposed interest rate is 4.0%. c.) Interest is proposed to begin to accrue from and after January 1, 2023. d.) The annual principal installments, together with interest accrued on the unpaid balance, are due and payable together with real estate taxes. e.) Interest on the entire special assessments, from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023 (the year in which the first installment is payable), is added to the first principal installment. The first installment will be due and payable in 2023. f.) If in the future the property owner wishes to pay off the remaining balance of the assessments, then Minnesota Statutes § 429.061, subd. 3 provides that such payment be made to the Becker County Auditor Treasurer, together with interest accrued to December 31 of the year in which payment is made as long as payment is made prior to November 15th; if the payoff occurs after November 15th, then interest for the next year is also added. If the adopted special assessments differ from the proposed assessments as to any particular lot, piece or parcel of land, then the township will mail to the owner a notice stating the amount of the adopted assessments. Owners will also be notified, by mail, if the township board adopts any changes in the interest rate or prepayment requirements from those contained in this Notice of Hearing. Heather Anderson, Township Clerk 218-287-0562 (July 2, 2022) 78766.
