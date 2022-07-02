A beautiful afternoon for the Valley

Lake Eunice Township Becker County, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS FOR Buckhorn Road PROJECT NO. 2022-13 TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE is hereby given that Lake Eunice Township will meet at 7:30 p.m. on July 19, 2022. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider, pass upon, adopt the proposed special assessments for the project improvements as hereafter described. At the hearing the township board may adopt the proposed assessments. The meeting will be held at the Lake Eunice Townhall 12708 Townhall Road, Audubon, Minnesota 56511. Road Project No. 2022-13 consists of roadway surface improvements on Buckhorn Road, a 3500-foot-long corridor to the end of the cul-de-sac. Roadway surface improvements consist of the reconstruction of the existing roadway. Buckhorn Road is a dead-end roadway that provides access to the adjacent residential properties and to the public water access on Leaf Lake. TOTAL AMOUNT OF PROPOSED ASSESSMENT: 3 The total project cost for Project 2022-13 is $248,269.58. Lake Eunice Township has secured a DNR State Park Grant of $148,572.50. The total to be assessed to the residents is $99,697.08. ASSESSMENT ROLL AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: The proposed assessment roll is on file with the Township Clerk. The assessment roll is open for public inspection and is being mailed to all the above identified record owners of the parcels proposed to be assessed. The assessment roll will also be available for examination at the hearing. OBJECTIONS AND APPEALS: Written and oral objections will be considered at the hearing. Minnesota Statutes § 429.061 states that no appeal may be taken as to the amount of the assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. An owner may appeal an assessment to the District Court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes § 429.081 by serving notice of appeal upon the Chairman or the Clerk of the within thirty (30) days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the District Court within ten (10) days after service upon the Chairman or the Clerk. SENIOR CITIZENS DEFERMENT: Under Minnesota Statutes § 435.193 to 435.195, Township Board may, in its discretion, defer the payment of these special assessments (a) for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments, (b) for any homestead property owned by a person who is retired by virtue of a total and permanent disability for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments, or (c) for any homestead property owned by a person who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard or other military reserves who is ordered into active military service [as defined in Minnesota Statutes Section 190.05, subdivision 5(b) or 5(c)], as stated in the person’s military order’s, for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessments has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided by law, all amounts accumulated, plus applicable interest, become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law may apply to the Clerk with the prescribed form for such deferral or payments of these special assessments. AUTHORITY TO SPECIALLY ASSESS: The proposed assessments are to be assessed pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429. The improvements are proposed to be assessed against the buildable unit tax parcels abutting or served by the improvements. The areas, parcels, lots and pieces or property, as specifically described herein, are subject to said assessments. The amounts set forth in this Notice are the proposed assessments. PAYMENT OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS: Once the special assessments are adopted, the special assessments will be certified to the Becker County Auditor to be extended on the property tax lists for collection with real estate taxes. Prior to this certification, however, the property owner may prepay the entire amount of the assessments without any interest thereon provided the prepayment is received by November 15, 2022. If the property owner wishes to prepay the special assessments without any interest, then such payment must be made to: Lake Eunice Township Attn: Ann Hixson 12368 SHOREWOOD BEACH RD DETROIT LAKES MN 56501 Partial pre-payment of the special assessment is not presently allowed; the payment, without interest, must be for the entire amount of the special assessments. If prepayment is not received by November 15, 2022, then: a.) the total principal amount of the special assessments will be divided into an equal number of annual installments. The proposed number of annual installments is twelve (12) b.) The principal amount of the special assessments shall bear interest at the rate determined by the township. The proposed interest rate is 4.0%. c.) Interest is proposed to begin to accrue from and after January 1, 2023. d.) The annual principal installments, together with interest accrued on the unpaid balance, are due and payable together with real estate taxes. e.) Interest on the entire special assessments, from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023 (the year in which the first installment is payable), is added to the first principal installment. The first installment will be due and payable in 2023. f.) If in the future the property owner wishes to pay off the remaining balance of the assessments, then Minnesota Statutes § 429.061, subd. 3 provides that such payment be made to the Becker County Auditor Treasurer, together with interest accrued to December 31 of the year in which payment is made as long as payment is made prior to November 15th; if the payoff occurs after November 15th, then interest for the next year is also added. If the adopted special assessments differ from the proposed assessments as to any particular lot, piece or parcel of land, then the township will mail to the owner a notice stating the amount of the adopted assessments. Owners will also be notified, by mail, if the township board adopts any changes in the interest rate or prepayment requirements from those contained in this Notice of Hearing. Heather Anderson, Township Clerk 218-287-0562 (July 2, 2022) 78766.

2 DAYS AGO