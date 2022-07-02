ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MO

CBP officers seize more than $1.1 million in narcotics hidden in a car at California border crossing

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized over $1.1 million worth of narcotics hidden in the panels of a car driving into California from Mexico, the agency said. Federal officers stopped a 43-year-old man entering the US from Mexico at the Otay Mesa port-of-entry on June 16 after drugs were...

CBS DFW

Half a million dollars in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — An 18-year-old U.S. citizen was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers when he tried to smuggle more than half a million in methamphetamine into Texas. It happened on June 14."Our officers remain vigilant in their duties of securing our borders and their efforts led to this significant seizure," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.The narcotics were found in a 2008 Chrysler driven by the suspect who lives in Matamoros, Mexico.A drug sniffing dog led officers to three packages hidden within the car containing close to 30 pounds of methamphetamine.Officers seized the narcotics along with the car, arrested the man and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

U.S. Border Patrol arrests 675 migrants in less than 6 hours

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 675 migrants in less than six hours on June 30 after they illegally crossed into Texas. "A large group is a group consisting of 100 subjects or more," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens. "Currently, the Del Rio Sector is responsible for over 50% of all large group apprehension in the nation. With less infrastructure and personnel than larger Border Patrol sectors, this puts a tremendous strain on our communities and keeps our agents from doing what they signed up to do - patrolling our border and keeping this...
EAGLE PASS, TX
CBS DFW

Border agents arrest woman smuggling fentanyl in rectal cavity at Texas-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 87 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in a 72 hour period.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity. A 28-year-old man who was with her was also arrested when officers found another bag full of the same pills inside their car. A total of .44 pounds of fentanyl was seized...
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Police find fentanyl pill press in Mexican town near U.S. border

Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they found an illicit facility with a pill press used to manufacture fentanyl pills in the border town of San Luis Rio Colorado, across from Yuma, Arizona. The town is better known for its myriad pharmacies, dentist and doctors' office catering to American visitors. But federal...
YUMA, AZ
California, MO
California State
Mexico, MO
California, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

140 pounds of meth seized, 4 arrests made in Sonoma County drug investigation

SONOMA COUNTY – Four people were arrested and more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in connection with a drug trafficking operation in Sonoma County, authorities said.According to the San Francisco office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, law enforcement served search warrants in Cloverdale and Santa Rosa starting Wednesday night. The warrants were served following a 16-month joint investigation by the DEA, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and the Marin County Sheriff's Office.Authorities said the operation distributed what was described as "large amounts" of methamphetamine into the region. The drugs were destined for the Santa Rosa area and believed to...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Illegally made fentanyl fueling historic drug crisis across US

The fentanyl crisis, as of summer 2022, is hitting the United States harder than any other drug epidemic in history, according to the DEA and nationwide state law enforcement. "There's enough fentanyl in the United States to kill every single American with a deadly dose," the DEA tells Fox, "it’s everywhere."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Arrest photos released of parents whose toddler died from fentanyl

Police in Colorado Springs on Friday released the mugshots of the parents of a toddler who died last year of exposure to fentanyl. The 15-month-old died in November. Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba were arrested three weeks ago and now face charges of child abuse resulting in death. The toddler's name was Cairo Astacio and at the time of death authorities stated that both parents were found to be under the influence of fentanyl. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a prepared statement that he is "saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic." Vasquez called fentanyl a "devastating drug." Astacio is 36 and Kira Villalba is 29. Police are asking anyone who has more information that can help them with their ongoing investigation to contact them.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

Former US Marine gets 16 years in prison as leader of Mexican drug cell

Angel Dominguez Ramirez Jr.’s turn from a U.S. Marine to the leader of a Mexican drug trafficking cell can be traced back to the night of Nov. 29, 1994. That’s when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer on a back road in North Carolina and flipped his car off a bridge into water. He was seriously injured, forcing a medical discharge from the Marines and ending his dream of joining a special operations unit. Even more devastating, his two daughters, ages 3 and 4, who were in the backseat, were killed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Customs officials find methamphetamines worth $60,000 hidden in child booster seats in California

Customs authorities in California have seized methamphetamines worth $60,000 (£49,000) hidden in child booster seats at a checkpoint.Earlier this week, officers at the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a vehicle on an interstate near the checkpoint. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle.Upon dispatch of a K-9 team, narcotics were detected inside the children’s three booster seats.“In those booster seats, several packages were found containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine,” US Customs and Border Protection officers said in a statement.The inspection revealed that the driver, who is a US citizen, was in possession of 26.9 pounds of meth, which has a street value of $60,000 (£49,000).The vehicle was immediately sealed by the Border Patrol, and the driver and the drugs were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce.The children and their mother were released.“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego sector, said. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

