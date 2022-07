MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — For one day only, dog owners will be able to bring their furry friends to the Marilla Pool in Morgantown. Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia is hosting the annual Canine Pool Party on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to swimming, there will also be concessions, games and raffles. T-shirts, dog biscuits and nail trimming will also be available.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO