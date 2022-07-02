ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: On bench Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gregorius isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Gregorius...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts seventh home run

Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a sacrifice fly and a walk in an 8-4 loss to the Rays on Tuesday. Boegarts continued his strong campaign by picking up his seventh home run of the year to go along with an impressive .318 average and .391 OBP in 286 at-bats. Although Boegarts' power isn't his standout feature, he likes to drive the ball at Fenway and is slugging .538 at home this year. The everyday shortstop has been a consistent hitter throughout his career and he is living up to his established standards in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting out Sunday

Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Kirk has played a lot through the first three months of the season, and while a fair amount of that has been as the designated hitter, he needs a day off his feet every now and then. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in baseball -- not just at the catcher position -- with a .318/.409/.512 line through 69 games.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Out again Tuesday

Berti is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. This marks two straight days on the bench for Berti, who has gone just 2-for-23 in his last six games. Joey Wendle will hit leadoff and play second base Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Hits 14th home run

Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a 5-2 victory over the Yankees on Tuesday. Suwinski continues to breakout as a power hitter, and now has 14 home runs on the season in only 62 games played. The rookie left-handed bat posted a .915 OPS in June and it appears as if his power surge is carrying over to July. Despite being on pace for a 30 home run season, Suwinski's 31.3% strikeout rate is concerning and it is worth monitoring how pitchers adapt to him over the second half of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Bryson Stott
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Making MLB debut Wednesday

Bello confirmed that he'll be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start for the Red Sox in Wednesday's series finale with the Rays, Katie Morrison of The Springfield Republicanreports. Bello has been dominant this season between stops at Worcester and Double-A, compiling a 2.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 114:33 K:BB...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Filling in for Bassitt again

Williams is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener with the Marlins in New York. Chris Bassitt (illness) won't be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list until the weekend at the soonest, so Williams will pick up a second turn through the rotation as a result. Williams most recently made his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Rangers, lasting just 3.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs on five hits and one walk.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Scratched from Tuesday's start

Archer won't make his start Tuesday versus the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Details on Archer's absence figure to come out after Tuesday's game, if not sooner. The veteran righty allowed one run in his last outing despite walking six batters in four innings, and he now has a 3.08 ERA through 15 starts this season. Josh Winder will start Tuesday's contest if it isn't rained out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Cardinals
CBS Sports

Tigers' Sam Howard: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Tigers designated Howard for assignment Tuesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Drew Hutchison, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Guardians. After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in mid-May, Howard had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with his new organization. In 14 appearances out of the Toledo bullpen, Howard posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Called up by Diamondbacks

Middleton was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Middleton will take the place of Ian Kennedy (leg), who was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Middleton tossed four scoreless frames over his last five big-league appearances, but don't expect him to occupy a prominent role in Arizona's bullpen.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with concussion

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Nearing rehab assignment

McCullers (forearm) threw 32 pitches against live batters Tuesday and is closing in on a minor-league rehab assignment, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. McCullers' fastball velocity continues to sit in the low 90s, and he's able to mix in all of his pitch types. The 28-year-old will need to progress to simulated games before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, so he seems unlikely to be available immediately after the All-Star break July 21, though a return by the end of the month appears possible.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Throws off mound

Manager Dave Roberts said Treinen (shoulder) threw 30 pitches off a mound Monday and looked "pretty dang good," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Roberts said in late June the veteran right-hander was weeks away from resuming mound work, but the reliever apparently made significant progress over the past 10 days. Treinen still needs significant time to build up his arm to game readiness, so he may not be back until August.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kirby Yates: Remains at spring training complex

Yates (elbow) continues throwing at Atlanta's spring training complex, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. It has been nearly two months since Yates resumed throwing, but Atlanta is not in any hurry to rush him back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in March of 2021. The expectation remains that he will be ready to rejoin Atlanta at some point in August.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Gets look as everyday shortstop

Walton will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. With Thairo Estrada (illness) landing on the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday and with Brandon Crawford (knee) still stuck on the 10-day IL, Walton looks like he could be primed for an everyday role at shortstop. Walton will make his fourth consecutive start in the middle infield Sunday after going 2-for-9 with a double over the previous three contests.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Checks out of Monday's lineup

Blackmon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Blackmon is hitting .321 (36-for-112) since June 2, but he will be held out Monday with the Rockies loading up on right-handed hitters against Dodgers southpaw Julio Urias. Yonathan Daza will enter the lineup in Blackmon's place.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy