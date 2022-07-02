Elon Musk shares picture with four of his children as family meet the Pope – but trans daughter skips trip amid feud

ELON Musk has shared a photo of himself and four of his children meeting the Pope.

The tech tycoon's transgender daughter was notably missing from the pic after saying she wants to cuts all ties with her billionaire father.

Musk broke his nine-day silence on Twitter with a photo featuring himself, the Pope and four of his sons.

He captioned the photo: "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday.”

Musk's four teenage boys, Griffin, Kai, Damian, and Sax, are pictured - but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter, Vivian.

The purpose and location of the meeting with the Pope is not clear by the post.

This photo was taken days after a court-approved name change for Musk's daughter on June 20, 2022.

Vivian filed the paperwork in California on April 18, 2022, three days after she turned 18.

One of the main reasons Vivian changed her name is to formally cut family ties with Musk.

She said she changed her name because of "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, neither Musk or Vivian has said anything publicly about their relationship or her transition leading up to her name change.

Musk's acceptance of his daughter is unknown to the public amid his seemingly confusing relationship with the LGBTQ+ community.

In December of 2020, Musk tweeted his support for the transgender community.

However, he later added that: "All these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare," via Twitter.

He also tweeted: "Pronouns suck," in July of 2020.

Musk has eight children, but his firstborn passed away at just 10 weeks old.

His children in the post are from his first marriage to Justine Wilson.

Vivian is also the child of Musk and Justine.