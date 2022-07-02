ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Geary County OKs contract for Stormont Vail to manage hospital through end of year

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4CFU_0gTCXMaJ00
Dr. Rob Kenagy, president and CEO of Stormont Vail, said he hopes to have an agreement to take over Geary Community Hospital by the end of 2022. The hospital, run by the Geary County government and a board of trustees, has struggled financially and recently decided to close its intensive care unit. Photo by Holly Hendershot

The Geary Community Hospital and Geary County commissioners approved a contract Friday with Stormont Vail Health for the organization to manage the hospital and rural health clinic through the end of the year.

In the meantime, the hospital’s Board of Trustees and county commissioners plan to continue working on a contract for Stormont Vail to take over hospital operations beyond 2022.

During the time of the contract, which started Friday, officials said Geary Community Hospital will stabilize hospital and clinic operations, install an electronic medical record system and introduce and integrate Stormont Vail culture and processes.

“This is a positive step for our team at Geary Community Hospital and the area we serve,” said Margaret Grismer, interim CEO at Geary Community Hospital. “We look forward to working closely with Stormont Vail as we begin transitioning and integrating with their healthcare system to provide the very best of care to our patients.”

Leaders for Stormont Vail, a Topeka-based not-for-profit system that serves northeast Kansas, began discussions with the Geary Community Hospital and Geary County earlier this year when the hospital transition task force sought a way forward from the hospital’s financial struggles. The hospital is currently owned and run by the county government and a board of trustees.

The entities intend to close a contract at the end of the year that will allow Stormont Vail to take over operations at the hospital going forward. The contract will be closed if a number of conditions are met, one of which is Geary County funding $20 million in deferred maintenance and repair costs at the facility that were identified in 2021 by a third-party assessment.

Stormont Vail currently operates a regional 586-licensed bed acute care hospital in Topeka, two ambulatory surgical centers, a behavioral health hospital, specialty medicine clinics and primary care clinics in communities throughout northeast Kansas, including Manhattan and Emporia.

“Providing health care services close to home is important to the health and wellbeing of Kansans,” said Rob Kenagy, president and CEO of Stormont Vail Health. “We are committed to stabilizing and then improving access to timely, high quality care in the region.

Stormont Vail leaders also shared investments they plan to make in the Junction City healthcare operation. These initiatives represent an investment of nearly $7.5 million by Stormont Vail during the management period from July through Dec. 31 and nearly $20 million over the following five-year period.

They plan to extend operational support from Stormont Vail system services in finance, revenue cycle, human resources, clinical quality and facility management.

Stormont Vail leaders plan to bring the Epic medical record solution to the new operations. They said this installation will improve documentation, streamline billing and coding processes, and improve the workflows.

The IT work will be completed during the management period and will go live when Stormont Vail begins its independent operations in Geary County. The investment is anticipated to be $3 million in equipment and licenses for the electronic health record system, leaders said.

Stormont Vail leaders said the investment in surgical services will be significant, with nearly $1 million of equipment needed in the first year.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

K-4 bridge repair begins over Shunganunga Creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has alerted Topeka area drivers that repair work starts on Tuesday, July 5, on the Oakland Expressway. KDOT said crews will work on the K-4 bridge over Shunganunga Creek as traffic is reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It said traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Sunday night fireworks planned in Emporia, Cottonwood Falls

City crews in Emporia and Cottonwood Falls spent Sunday preparing for fireworks on the Third of July. Emporia's annual Independence Day show will begin around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. The west side of Welch Stadium will open at 7 p.m. for seating, or viewers can sit on Jones Field with blankets.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

PRAIRIE STREET WATER MAIN: City of Emporia continuing to divert traffic on Prairie through end of week

Repairs on a damaged water line are complete, however, repairs to city roads will take a bit longer to complete. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson, traffic will continue to be diverted on Prairie Street through the end of the week. This follows a water line break that developed around 2:10 am Tuesday morning after a 20-inch cast-iron pipe failed, lifting a concrete sidewalk slab out of position and bubbling nearby pavement at least five inches.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Geary County, KS
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Geary County, KS
Health
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Geary County, KS
Government
JC Post

Police: Kansas woman cited after 'VOTE YES!' signs damaged

A Salina woman was cited after multiple "VOTE YES!" signs were damaged on Sunday. The signs encourage people to vote in favor of the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment concerning abortion. Between 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, either the signs or sign stands in 1000 block of S. Ninth Street, 1800 block of...
KSNT News

Everyone escapes Topeka garage fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a garage fire early Tuesday morning. The original call came in before 5:00 a.m. at a house near 31st and southeast California Avenue in Topeka, according to TFD. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the garage of a single-story home. No one […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

More fireworks complaints; only one criminal case

The most explosive season of the year in Lyon County officially fizzles out Tuesday night. Legal fireworks discharges in Emporia and rural Lyon County ends at 10 p.m. As usual, that's far too late for some people. “We have had 64 complaints,” Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes said at mid-afternoon...
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulatory Care#Facility Management#Stormont Vail Health#Board Of Trustees
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. closes pools for the rest of day

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Fire south of Salina early Tuesday blamed on electrical issue

An electrical issue is believed to be the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and firefighters from Rural Fire District No. 2 were dispatched at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday to XPO Logistics, 358 E. Berg Road for the report of a fire in one of the company's semi tractors that was parked on the lot.
SALINA, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD responds to 4th of July domestic dispute

A 19 year old is now in custody following a domestic related dispute. The Riley County Police Department filed a report for criminal damage to property involving a domestic dispute in Manhattan on Monday, around 10 pm. A 20 year old female is listed as the victim when it was...
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Woman killed in one-vehicle crash in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 51-year-old Salina woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday night on K140 in Saline County. At around 5:20 p.m., a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robyn Schremmer was moving westbound on K140 when it left the roadway and went into the north ditch. The vehicle overturned, and Schremmer was pronounced dead at the scene.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas woman dies after SUV leaves roadway, overturns on the Fourth of July

One woman is dead after a rollover crash that happened Monday evening in Saline County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The accident was reported around 5:22 p.m. along Kansas Highway 140 about a mile west of I-135. Robyn Schremmer, 51, of Salina, was heading west on K-140 in a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer when it left the roadway, went into ditch and overturned, according to the report.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka artist looking for answers after downtown mural taken down

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local artists are devastated following the sudden removal of a project they put several months of hard work into. This is what the space currently looks like in downtown Topeka following the repaint. The mural was located across from the TPAC and County Courthouse, on the east side of the Capitol Federal […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in an early-morning stabbing Tuesday on the city’s south side, police said. The stabbing was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. 37th Terrace. The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening. An officer remained at...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos July 5

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Mariana Santiago, Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, Fail to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Reading man killed in Lyon Co. accident after car hits concrete culvert

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Reading man was killed in an accident in Lyon Co. after his car hit a concrete culvert. Around 7 p.m. on June 30, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Emporia/Lyon Co. Fire and EMS, as well as the Hartford Fire Dept., were called to the 2000 block of Rd. 170 with reports of an injury accident.
READING, KS
KSN News

Boating incidents keep rescuers busy at Kansas lake

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Several incidents involving boaters on a Kansas lake over the Fourth of July kept crews busy. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, staffed by Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies and Junction City Fire Department EMT/Swift Water Rescue, responded to three incidents at Milford Lake on July 3 and July 4.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Tirell Ocobock

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been nearly 50 years since a teenager was found dead along a rural road just outside Topeka. The 1976 killing of 18-year-old Tirell Ocobock is the oldest case in the Kansas Cold Case Deck. The special set of playing cards from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections aimed at generating new tips in unsolved crimes.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County, other areas get drenched overnight

While rainfall was plentiful over much of the area, in some cases rainfall was varied within a county. In Clay County, for instance, rainfall varied from 0.12 of an inch to 3.30 inches. The highest total reported was 4.70 inches 4.5 miles northeast of New Cambria in Saline County. At...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
905
Followers
147
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy