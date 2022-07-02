Geary County OKs contract for Stormont Vail to manage hospital through end of year

Dr. Rob Kenagy, president and CEO of Stormont Vail, said he hopes to have an agreement to take over Geary Community Hospital by the end of 2022. The hospital, run by the Geary County government and a board of trustees, has struggled financially and recently decided to close its intensive care unit. Photo by Holly Hendershot

The Geary Community Hospital and Geary County commissioners approved a contract Friday with Stormont Vail Health for the organization to manage the hospital and rural health clinic through the end of the year.

In the meantime, the hospital’s Board of Trustees and county commissioners plan to continue working on a contract for Stormont Vail to take over hospital operations beyond 2022.

During the time of the contract, which started Friday, officials said Geary Community Hospital will stabilize hospital and clinic operations, install an electronic medical record system and introduce and integrate Stormont Vail culture and processes.

“This is a positive step for our team at Geary Community Hospital and the area we serve,” said Margaret Grismer, interim CEO at Geary Community Hospital. “We look forward to working closely with Stormont Vail as we begin transitioning and integrating with their healthcare system to provide the very best of care to our patients.”

Leaders for Stormont Vail, a Topeka-based not-for-profit system that serves northeast Kansas, began discussions with the Geary Community Hospital and Geary County earlier this year when the hospital transition task force sought a way forward from the hospital’s financial struggles. The hospital is currently owned and run by the county government and a board of trustees.

The entities intend to close a contract at the end of the year that will allow Stormont Vail to take over operations at the hospital going forward. The contract will be closed if a number of conditions are met, one of which is Geary County funding $20 million in deferred maintenance and repair costs at the facility that were identified in 2021 by a third-party assessment.

Stormont Vail currently operates a regional 586-licensed bed acute care hospital in Topeka, two ambulatory surgical centers, a behavioral health hospital, specialty medicine clinics and primary care clinics in communities throughout northeast Kansas, including Manhattan and Emporia.

“Providing health care services close to home is important to the health and wellbeing of Kansans,” said Rob Kenagy, president and CEO of Stormont Vail Health. “We are committed to stabilizing and then improving access to timely, high quality care in the region.

Stormont Vail leaders also shared investments they plan to make in the Junction City healthcare operation. These initiatives represent an investment of nearly $7.5 million by Stormont Vail during the management period from July through Dec. 31 and nearly $20 million over the following five-year period.

They plan to extend operational support from Stormont Vail system services in finance, revenue cycle, human resources, clinical quality and facility management.

Stormont Vail leaders plan to bring the Epic medical record solution to the new operations. They said this installation will improve documentation, streamline billing and coding processes, and improve the workflows.

The IT work will be completed during the management period and will go live when Stormont Vail begins its independent operations in Geary County. The investment is anticipated to be $3 million in equipment and licenses for the electronic health record system, leaders said.

Stormont Vail leaders said the investment in surgical services will be significant, with nearly $1 million of equipment needed in the first year.