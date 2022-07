When Eagle enduro rider Jamie Schulte revs her engine at the starting line of the Red Bull Romaniacs — the self-proclaimed “world’s toughest hard enduro-rallye” — on July 26, she’ll carry some inherent confidence. This is, after all, a woman who skateboarded from Santa Barbara to Mexico, a “pretty impressive, gnarly 16-day trip,” just because. She’s fearlessly broken down gender barriers in her sport — first as a trailblazing racer who beat the boys and now with her Ovary Motorcycle Gang (OMG), a contingent of area riders working to make dirt biking as accessible to females as possible.

EAGLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO