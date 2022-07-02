Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly asks to leave Man United if club gets good offer

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United may soon be over. Witters Sport-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Sunday Times, Ronaldo asked to be allowed to leave the team if it receives a "satisfactory offer" in the transfer window.

Ronaldo, 37, broke out as a star during his first stint with Manchester United that spanned from 2003 to 2009. After winning a Ballon d'Or with the team, Ronaldo transferred to Real Madrid where he spent nine years. He later had a three-year stint with Juventus before his return to Manchester United last year.

In his second stint with Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 18 goals in 30 matches. But the club struggled during the 2021-22 season, finishing sixth in the Premier League and missing out on a berth in the Champions League.

The Times says Ronaldo's request to leave Manchester United is "driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career." That desire, coupled with Ronaldo's sizable contract, will limit the amount of offers Manchester United gets for the star striker.

Ronaldo is set to make £26.52 million (about $32.1 million) next season, more than £5 million more than any other Premier League player.