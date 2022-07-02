ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly asks to leave Man United if club gets good offer

 3 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United may soon be over. Witters Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United may soon be over, less than a year after the reunion tour began.

According to The Sunday Times, Ronaldo asked to be allowed to leave the team if it receives a "satisfactory offer" in the transfer window.

Ronaldo, 37, broke out as a star during his first stint with Manchester United that spanned from 2003 to 2009. After winning a Ballon d'Or with the team, Ronaldo transferred to Real Madrid where he spent nine years. He later had a three-year stint with Juventus before his return to Manchester United last year.

In his second stint with Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 18 goals in 30 matches. But the club struggled during the 2021-22 season, finishing sixth in the Premier League and missing out on a berth in the Champions League.

The Times says Ronaldo's request to leave Manchester United is "driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career." That desire, coupled with Ronaldo's sizable contract, will limit the amount of offers Manchester United gets for the star striker.

Ronaldo is set to make £26.52 million (about $32.1 million) next season, more than £5 million more than any other Premier League player.

Related
Yardbarker

Celebrate America with baseball, hot dogs ... and betting

What's more American than baseball and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest? The answer: Nothing. That's why you need to start the Fourth of July weekend on Friday by betting on both. Start with my MLB Parlay of the Day for Friday and follow up by betting on how many hot dogs 14-time champion Joey Chestnut will eat on Monday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo interested in move to Chelsea?

Although Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear he would like to leave Manchester United and play for another team, news of which teams were interested and where he may actually go have largely been rumors at this point. But as the Premier League preseason inches closer, it looks like the international soccer star could be a step closer to an exit from Old Trafford as Chelsea United emerges as the front-runner to be his new home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Departing Juventus player edges closer towards La Liga side

After ending his five-year collaboration with Juventus, Federico Bernardeschi has now embraced the free agents market. The winger failed to reach an agreement with the management over a renewal, and the two parties decided to part ways following a mostly underwhelming stint. Yesterday, we reported that two La Liga sides...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus is working to offload another youngster

Considering how many players Juventus sent out on loan last season that have returned, they now have one of the biggest squads in Italy. Although some of them are from their under23s, they have returned and would feel they should get a chance on the senior team now. But the...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus refuses to reach 30m euros in their offer for Serie A star

Juventus remains very interested in a move for Nahuel Molina, and he could start the next campaign on their books. His performance in the last campaign impressed the Bianconeri, and they want the right back to play for them. They are not alone, with Atletico Madrid also keeping an eye...
SOCCER
ESPN

Manchester United in dark over Cristiano Ronaldo's plans - sources

Manchester United are in the dark over Cristiano Ronaldo's plans to return for preseason training, with his participation in the summer tour of Thailand and Australia uncertain, sources told ESPN. Ronaldo, who has asked to leave Old Trafford, was due to begin training with the rest of United's international players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Tyler Herro Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Trade Rumors: "The Way Things Going Only Family Matters."

There are many trade rumors currently flying around in the NBA, the availability of Kevin Durant and, on a smaller scale, Kyrie Irving, has set the league on notice, with teams likely figuring out the best packages they can offer to acquire either superstar. One of the teams linked with KD is the Miami Heat, and they have some big contracts and talented youngsters they can include in a potential trade for Durant.
NBA
Yardbarker

Imminent Man Utd signing breaks silence on impending transfer

Manchester United are close to announcing their first signing of the summer, with Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia poised to become Erik ten Hag’s maiden reinforcement. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old has already undergone his medical at the club and signed his contract, which means that an official announcement from the club is not far away either.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Current Favorite For Where Kevin Durant Will Play Next Season

So far, no deal has been made for Durant, but the rumors continue to pile in every single day. According to Bovada Sportsbook, the Phoenix Suns are the favorite for where Kevin Durant will play next season, while the Miami Heat are second, and the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are tied for third.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Wimbledon considering changes to key policy, claims Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon are considering making changes to the start times of matches on the show courts, Novak Djokovic has claimed. Matches on Centre Court and Court One have traditionally started at 1.30pm, leaving them at risk of falling foul of the 11pm curfew. Djokovic’s match on Sunday against Tim van Rijthoven...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Real Madrid are the bookies' early FAVOURITES to next appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager, with former club Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle also in contention as future destinations for the ex-PSG boss

Real Madrid have emerged as the early favourites to next appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager, after he was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants confirmed Pochettino's departure on Tuesday despite guiding the club to the Ligue 1 title, as the French giants confirmed he would be replaced by Christophe Galtier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
