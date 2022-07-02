TWRA says they did not purchase Lake Halford, begins management process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) took to social media to clarify that they did not purchase Lake Halford Saturday, July 2.

This statement came after TWRA’s news release stated, “Tennessee Senate Bill 2402 (House Bill 2149) and the Governor’s FY2022-23 budget allocated $11 million to transfer ownership of the Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreation Lake from the Carroll County Watershed Authority into Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency management.”

“An incorrect news article claiming TWRA purchased Carroll County County 1000 Acre lake has raised some concerns about why we would spend wildlife money on that,” said TWRA’s statement on Facebook. “The answer is WE DIDN’T. The State of Tennessee paid for the lake and transferred management to our agency. Agency dollars were not used for the purchase. We officially take over management today and hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable 4th of July weekend on the water.”

According to the news release, the agency held a public listening session in May to understand the communities priorities for the lake. They also planned to maintain the current recreational activities, with fisheries management activities and increased presence of boating law enforcement.

Later this year, lake management plans to discuss rule making procedures for permitting, user fees or other regulations.

Here’s the following amenities that will be affected until further notice:

User Fee : In accordance with other TWRA managed lakes, a user fee will be implemented after a rule making process is completed. No user fees will be charged for the remainder of the summer. A valid Tennessee fishing license and boating registration are still required.

: In accordance with other TWRA managed lakes, a user fee will be implemented after a rule making process is completed. No user fees will be charged for the remainder of the summer. A valid Tennessee fishing license and boating registration are still required. RV Park : Existing reservations will be honored, but no additional reservations will be accepted until a rule making process is completed.

: Existing reservations will be honored, but no additional reservations will be accepted until a rule making process is completed. Homeowner Dock Permits : The permitting process for docks is temporarily frozen until a rulemaking process can be completed.

: The permitting process for docks is temporarily frozen until a rulemaking process can be completed. Marina Gasoline Sales : Gasoline pump is indefinitely closed.

TWRA is also establishing three permanent positions, including a lake manager.

For more information, contact the Region 1 TWRA office.

