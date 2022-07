OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV while riding his bike Tuesday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. at the corner of E. Clifton Avenue and Lang Street in Over-the-Rhine. Police say the boy was riding south on Lang when he and the SUV collided.

