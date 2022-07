Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a man died of his injuries after he was found shot in his car in Neptune early Monday. Police found the victim in a vehicle parked on the South Concourse along the Shark River after responding to a report of possible shots fired on the 1400 block of Route 35 South shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO