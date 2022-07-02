City considers 7.43% or 9.2% increase to average homeowner's tax bill

The average property tax bill from the Manhattan city government could increase by 7.43% or 9.2%, depending on how commissioners vote Tuesday.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall at 1101 Poyntz Ave.

The commission will vote on a resolution that declares the city’s intent to exceed the revenue-neutral rate, meaning it will raise more money in property taxes in 2023 than 2022. Administrators have provided two options for the maximum property tax rate in the resolution.

Administrators previously proposed a Manhattan city government budget for 2023 that would increase the average homeowner’s tax bill by 9.2% based on city taxes. This doesn’t include Riley County and Manhattan-Ogden school district, which also taxes homes in Manhattan.

Under the administrators’ proposal, the property tax rate would be 53.004 mills, up from 52.143 in 2022. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.

This would mean the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan who paid $599.64 in taxes during 2022 would pay $654.83 for a $107,430 home in 2023, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in Manhattan went up 7.43%, according to Riley County. That is an increase of $55.19, or 9.2%.

Commissioners also have the choice to keep the mill levee flat for 2023, which would increase the average property tax bill by 7.43%.

The mill levee for 2022 was 52.143. That would mean the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan who paid $599.64 in 2022 would pay $644.20 for a $107,430 home in 2023. This is an increase of $44.56 or 7.43%.

City Manager Ron Fehr said much of the increased costs come from the Riley County Police Department, which the city must fund. The police department budget is $25.05 million for 2023, an increase of $1.98 million from 2022.

The city is responsible for 80% of the funding and Riley County 20%.

After publishing the resolution, commissioners can decrease the property tax rate but cannot increase it. State law requires that the city reports to the county clerk if it exceeds the revenue-neutral rate. The deadline to report is July 19.

The RNR is the rate intended to generate the same revenue from property taxes as levied the previous year while using the total assessed valuation from the current tax year. The rate would be lower when property valuations are up and higher when valuations are down. This year’s estimated revenue-neutral rate is 50.548 mills.

Fehr said the two options were proposed because city staffers are unclear on how the commission wanted to move forward. Fehr said the city recommends using the higher levy. “We use that higher mill levy amount, which gives us the opportunity to capture a bit more of that valuation,” Fehr said.

If the commission chooses to keep the levy flat, Fehr said city services will have to absorb the extra cost, meaning either budget cuts or reduced reserves.

“It’s probably going to be across the board,” Fehr said of the potential cuts. “We won’t know until we get further down the road and what the status of all of our revenues are.”

Fehr said if sales tax revenue stays up, then that could help cover increased costs.