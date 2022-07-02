ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Two arrested in North Adams for suspected narcotics distribution

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwPGX_0gTCVHfk00

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A search warrant was executed at 95 West Main Street Apartment #4, in North Adams for suspected narcotics distribution Friday.

Murder suspect arrested for Genesee Street shooting in Springfield

Members of the Berkshire County Drug Task Force assisted with the search warrant along with support from Mayor Jennifer Macksey.

According to North Adams Police, Barry Morston and Sara-Jean Williams were arrested. Approximately 11.9 grams of heroin and approximately 68.9 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine was seized along with $3,766.00 of US Currency.

Ninety grams of a powdery white substance was found in a large plastic bag sent to the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Police searching for suspects in recent Berkshire County burglaries

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police are looking for your help in identifying suspects accused in a series of recent burglaries in Berkshire County. The department said that the incidents took place at vehicles that were parked at locations including bike trails, state parks, and trail heads. They added that the burglaries happened in such a way that no damage is left behind.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime#Narcotics#Us Currency#North Adams Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy