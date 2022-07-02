ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia governor appoints Patrick Jones to University System Board

By From staff reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently the resignation of Regent Don Waters and his appointment of Patrick Jones to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia to fill the vacated seat representing the 1st Congressional District. Waters was first appointed to the Board on March 1,...

Clayton News Daily

Counties with the most veterans in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New divisive concepts law has some teachers concerned

Atlanta — The new divisive concepts law is now in effect and some teachers are worried about its ramifications. When teachers return to school next month, they won’t be able to talk about nine so-called “divisive concepts,” including that students shouldn’t feel guilty because of their race and that the United States is inherently racist.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF ANGELA RENEE TIPTON, DECEASED ESTATE NO.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF ANGELA RENEE TIPTON, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E148 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: _____ [List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Grayson William Tipton, Jr. has petitioned to be appointed administrator(s) of the estate of Angela Renee Tipton deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before August 1, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Gary W. Washington, Probate Judge 4TC 7/6; 7/13; 7/20; 7/27 By: Veronica Thomas Clerk of the Probate Court P.O. Box 289 874 North Main Street, NW Conyers, Georgia 30012 919-74709.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF BENJAMIN ROLAND REAGAN, DECEASED ESTATE NO.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF BENJAMIN ROLAND REAGAN, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E138 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: ___ [List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Jeffrey Blanton Reagan has petitioned to be appointed administrator(s) of the estate of Benjamin Roland Reagan deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before August 1, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, PROBATE JUDGE 4tc 7/6; 7/13; 7/20; 7/27 By: Veronica Thomas PROBATE CLERK/DEPUTY CLERK P. O. Box 289 Conyers, GA 30012 770.278.7700 919-74707.
CONYERS, GA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF HARRIETT ANN REEDY, DECEASED ESTATE NO.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF HARRIETT ANN REEDY, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E155 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: ________[List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: James Reedy has petitioned for James Reedy to be appointed administrator of the estate of Harriett Ann Reedy deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before August 1, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Gary W. Washington, Probate Judge 4TC 7/6, 7/13, 7/20, 7/27 By: Jaime A. White Clerk of the Probate Court P.O. Box 289 874 North Main Street, NW Conyers, Georgia 30012 919-74649 7/6 13 20 27 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia leaders going all in to attract new federal health agency

Georgia leaders have united in a quest to land the headquarters of a new federal health-related agency — an effort that would solidify the state’s role as the epicenter for global health. The administration of President Joe Biden already has allocated $1 billion for the new Advanced Research...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF JAHMARI DESHON KELLY, DECEASED ESTATE NO.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF JAHMARI DESHON KELLY, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E143 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: ___ [List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Shawn Lenel Robinson has petitioned to be appointed administrator(s) of the estate of Jahmari Deshon Kelly deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before August 1, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, PROBATE JUDGE 4TC 7/6; 7/13; 7/20; 7/27 By: Veronica Thomas PROBATE CLERK/DEPUTY CLERK P. O. Box 289 Conyers, GA 30012 770.278.7700 919-74651.
CONYERS, GA
Gov. Kemp addresses Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference

Governor Brian P. Kemp spoke to local and state public safety personnel, school resource officers (SROs), other law enforcement officers, emergency management personnel, teachers, school administration officials, and school counselors at the 2022 Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) hosted the event in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education. Having started in 2009, the three-day event is the state’s premier and longest-running conference for school safety.
GEORGIA STATE
DOT approves Southern Georgia region projects

VALDOSTA — In May 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 23 new contracts for construction projects across the state. Three are for TIA-funded projects in the Southern Georgia region. They are:. ♦ Coffee County: This project would resurface and rehabilitate the shoulders on 10.998 miles of Youngie Fussell...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia's new mental health law takes effect

ATLANTA — Georgia’s new mental health parity law is effective as of Friday, July 1. Under the state’s new law, Georgia health insurers must cover mental health treatment at the same level they cover physical ailments. “Parity kicks in immediately,” Rep. Todd Jones, R-South Forsyth, said about...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Supreme Court overturns Atlanta lawyer's murder conviction

ATLANTA (CNN) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has overturned an Atlanta lawyer's murder conviction. Claud "Tex" McIver has been granted a new trial. He was convicted in 2018 of murdering his wife in their SUV. At the time, Mciver claimed his gun went off by accident while they were pulled...
ATLANTA, GA
This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Georgia, survey finds

ATLANTA - If you want to know how much money you need to make to be happy living in Georgia, the simple answer is "a lot." A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need an annual salary of $93,240 to be happy in Georgia. The survey also found that people need to be making between $53,280 and $66,660 annually for their emotional well-being.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

