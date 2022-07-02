“Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

Michelle Velasquez, the director of advocacy and services of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, has suggested banning abortion will not stop the practice. Out of the 70 people scheduled for Friday and Saturday, a Planned Parenthood clinic in the state could only see four patients before the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade was made public on Friday (June 24).“History has taught us that banning abortions will not stop them in Wisconsin or any other state,” Ms Velasquez said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO