Alabama State

“Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe emerging post-Roe situation in America is so confusing, chaotic, and devastating that even the activists who have been preparing for this moment for years are shaken by it....

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 21

Michell Day
3d ago

The last time I checked the Internet is not broke and has all kinds of information on where and how to get an abortion heck you could probably get a free ride and a free abortion at this point. Some of these people act like pregnancy is the worst thing that could happen to a woman. As if having a baby is the vilest thing that could happen to a woman. If a woman tries to get an unsafe illegal abortion and suffers because of it that’s on her consequences for your actions because safe abortions have not been banned just less convenient. Right now this craziness of making pregnancy sound like a plague is way out of hand.

Reply(4)
12
Deborah Deals
3d ago

Make men responsible for any pregnancy. Make it prison time for not helping raise the child. Pay women for the 9 months of pain and sorrow for an unwanted pregnancy. It shouldn’t Just be the woman’s problem

Reply(5)
9
TheDailyBeast

Alabama Judge Suspended for His ‘Gov. MeMaw’ Crack

An Alabama judge who called Gov. Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw” in a writtehn order has been suspended and might lose his job. AL.com reported that the Judicial Inquiry Commission investigated claims that Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson also used profanity in court and found found that he iolated judicial ethics. Patterson, a Republican judge since 2017, writing that the court should not hold virtual hearings in case technological issues necessitated that someone “leave home and violate Gov. MeMaw’s orders.” The judge apologized to the 77-year-old governor in a letter, say his crack was a “poor attempt at humor.”
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Banning abortion won’t stop practice, Planned Parenthood says

Michelle Velasquez, the director of advocacy and services of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, has suggested banning abortion will not stop the practice. Out of the 70 people scheduled for Friday and Saturday, a Planned Parenthood clinic in the state could only see four patients before the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade was made public on Friday (June 24).“History has taught us that banning abortions will not stop them in Wisconsin or any other state,” Ms Velasquez said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WISCONSIN STATE
Reason.com

SCOTUS Vacates 4 Decisions Upholding Gun Control Laws Whose Constitutionality Now Looks Doubtful

The Supreme Court yesterday vacated four appeals court decisions upholding gun control laws, remanding the cases for reconsideration in light of its decision last week in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The remanded cases involve Hawaii's restrictions on carrying guns for self-defense, California's 10-round magazine limit, a similar New Jersey law, and Maryland's "assault weapon" ban.
HAWAII STATE
WebMD

Florida Judge Rules State Abortion Law Unconstitutional

Abortion ban is unconstitutional and said he intends to block the law next week, according to The Associated Press. The ban went into effect on Friday. But Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper said he would issue a temporary injunction in the coming days that would allow abortion in Florida to resume and remain legal until 24 weeks into pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
Vox

How Dobbs is affecting abortion care, one week on

The last few days have seen a flurry of activity amid states reckoning with the Supreme Court decision negating the constitutional right to abortion. Courtroom battles over abortion access have been ramping up: judges recently postponed the implementation of abortion bans in some states, and allowed others to go into effect. Meanwhile, red state leaders have pushed new restrictions, as some blue states enacted fresh protections for abortion providers. And the Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is already having dire effects, causing clinic closures and forcing people to travel to obtain abortions.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

