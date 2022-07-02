“Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

The last few days have seen a flurry of activity amid states reckoning with the Supreme Court decision negating the constitutional right to abortion. Courtroom battles over abortion access have been ramping up: judges recently postponed the implementation of abortion bans in some states, and allowed others to go into effect. Meanwhile, red state leaders have pushed new restrictions, as some blue states enacted fresh protections for abortion providers. And the Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is already having dire effects, causing clinic closures and forcing people to travel to obtain abortions.
