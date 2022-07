With the futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving up in the air, the entire NBA landscape has slowed to a stand-still as teams wait for the situation to play out in Brooklyn. As one of the top three best players in the game, Durant was always going to earn a huge return for the Nets -- but after the Timberwolves gave up five draft picks for Rudy Gobert, the price for Durant may be at an all-time high.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO