ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Firefighter urges caution with fireworks after losing part of his hand

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuRL5_0gTCTsxh00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — With the Fourth of July just a couple of days away, many people are buying fireworks for the holiday.

But one firefighter is urging people to be careful with explosives after his own bad experience.

“I was out with family, we were out at the creek and decided to go play with some fireworks and went to go light one.” Bay County Firefighter Brandon Luczaj said. “Soon as I lit it, it detonated just as I released it and caused me to have an accident. Lost a few digits.”

Luczaj lost the tips of his fingers on his right hand.

Community leaders shocked Eastern Shipbuilding didn’t receive Coast Guard contract

“I had stitches all through my, the tips of my fingers,” Luczaj said. “I had to have two surgeries total for my hand. My thumb was blown to the side you can see that scar there. I had a drain tube sitting here, this thumb nail was actually blown halfway off.  They had to cauterize this part of my knuckle on the skin.”

He was in the hospital for four days. Once he was released, Luczaj spent a month relearning how to write his name.

“I became a statistic I mean that was one of the first things I thought in my head when the accident happened was, great I just became a statistic,” Luczaj said.

Now he’s trying to ensure other people don’t make the same mistake.

“Most burns and accidents during the fourth of July are caused by sparklers themselves,” Luczaj said. “So the ones you give to your little kids to play with are highly dangerous. They burn very very hot, very fast.”

He advised that people should leave fireworks to professionals. If they fire them off themselves, he said to keep water near.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
mypanhandle.com

PCBPD: Tenn man left cats trapped in a carrier in the roadway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tennessee man trapped two cats in a kennel and left them outside in extreme heat, according to Panama City Beach police. Court records state Joseph Plunk, 28, of Covington, took his girlfriend’s cats and abandoned them on a golf cart on Front Beach Road at about 11 p.m. Monday.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
holmescounty.news

Six injured in crash

Six people are recovering from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred shortly before midnight Saturday, July 2. Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 79 and Interstate 10 to find a pickup truck with an overturned boat and trailer and a 4-door sedan with significant damage and airbag deployment.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things are changing and people are talking. A group of Sunnyside residents is pushing to make an already private beach less accessible to the public. But the question is, do they have the authority to?. Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Charter fishing crew reacts to saving overboard man’s life

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a crazy day for a commercial fishing boat captain after he fell overboard in the Gulf of Mexico around midnight and was stranded— for nearly seven hours. Luckily, a group of good Samaritans was able to rescue him Sunday morning. A team of junior hockey players from […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Panama City, FL
Bay County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB

Recent celebrations could cause another Covid-19 surge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local doctors said there could be another Covid-19 surge after this past Fourth of July. On holiday weekends like this one, it’s common to spend time with family and friends or attend a big public celebration like Landon Hall and his mom did. “We went to the beach and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Eastern Shipbuilding#Coast Guard
WJHG-TV

Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coast Guard officials report a fishing boat captain is in good condition after falling off his boat early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, crewmembers aboard the vessel ‘Fiona Leone’ reported that the captain of the boat fell overboard while the boat was on autopilot.
WJHG-TV

Six pounds of meth, guns seized in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized six pounds of meth after serving three search warrants. The warrants were served over the course of six days, resulting in the arrest of seven people. The first search warrant was executed at a house in Santa Rosa...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Florida adds Purple Alerts to help find vulnerable adults

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new color has been added to the emergency alert list here in Florida. Purple Alerts now join AMBER, Silver, and Blue alerts as a means of notifying the public that law enforcement is searching for someone in danger. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Purple Alerts are […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mypanhandle.com

4th of July features fireworks from Mother Nature

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Coastal chances for showers and storms return for the 4th of July, with scattered activity building up through the mid-late morning hours. More widespread chances for moisture will begin in the early afternoon, with inland areas becoming wetter around 2 pm. Temperatures along the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local fire officials offer firework safety tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fireworks are fun but they can be dangerous. Local fire officials offered tips to stay safe this 4th of July weekend. Panama City Fire Prevention and Public Safety Division Chief Graham Tolbert said the first steps of firework safety are to wear eye protection like glasses or goggles. Also, make […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

St. Andrews Marina pavilion closed indefinitely

ST ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City officials are preparing to rebuild the bulkheads at the St. Andrews marina. They’re closing the marina’s pavilion as part of their preparations. The city originally built the pavilion to host the farmer’s market, but it never lived up to the city’s expectations. The pavilion is now closed to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local law enforcement attends jet ski lifeguard training

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer can be a hectic time for our local lifeguards– especially being short-staffed. Bay County Fire and EMS, as well as some Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies, learned a new way to help. The local first responders were out early Friday morning at the M.B. Miller County Pier practicing staged […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Customers crossing state lines to buy fireworks

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — JR Fireworks, located on 231 South, is open all year round, but the fourth of July marks the busiest time of the year. “We have a lot of travelers coming through heading to the beach with their family they stop in a lot of them have been coming in for years, their parents brought them in so its kind of like nostalgia,” Owner Stephanie Poppell said.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Two dead in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are dead after a crash in Walton County Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 20 near Cowford Road around 1:30 p.m. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was driving east on the same road when the truck drove into the eastbound lane, directly in front of the dump truck. The two vehicles collided head-on.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy