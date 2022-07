MARGARET BRENNAN:--Because it hasn't stopped him. CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ: --you get some idea that it really is hurting him and that he understands the deep impacts of our sanctions on his economy. And I'm always mentioning it because it's necessary to say it. This is now happening to a country that is not that advanced, that is really needing all the technologies from the rest of the world for having a similar standard of living and for having the chance to be part of growth in the world economy. And this is now the real damage to the Russian economy that they have no chance to do this.

EUROPE ・ 2 DAYS AGO