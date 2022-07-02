What An Adorable Moment Of Baby Seals Splashing In Water

A marine biologist whose shocking video of a sea turtle having a plastic straw removed from its nostril sparked a global movement to have the single-use items banned is grabbing worldwide attention again for her work to save the endangered species.Passionate about marine life ever since her father bought her a pair of goggles, aged two, on a Greek holiday, after seeing life beneath the waves for the first time, Christine Figgener, 38, was entranced.Now working with her husband, Andre Castillo MacCarthy, 37, where they live in Gandoca-Manzanillo, Costa Rica, they protect nesting sea turtles and their eggs, as well...
