Premier League

Report: Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United

By Anthony Lopopolo
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo told Manchester United he wants to leave the club this summer, The Athletic's David Ornstein and Adam Crafton report. Ronaldo would only push for an exit if...

www.thescore.com

Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Manchester United busy as Ronaldo asks out, Barcelona not giving up on Lewandowski, more

There is not a moment of pause in a transfer market full of surprises and twists, so let's dive into our latest news and notes. Manchester United are making news for Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club (they insist he's not for sale) and his absence from training, but they're also finally active on the market as Erik ten Hag begins to leave his fingerprints on the squad. The club this week is working on making Christian Eriksen from Brentford and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord their first signings. Eriksen has verbally agreed to a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025. The Dutch left back, meanwhile, will cost €15 million, plus €2 million in add-ons. United might not be done as negotiations continue for Frenkie de Jong with optimism. The agreement with Barcelona is imminent for €65 million guaranteed fee and they're waiting to discuss the variable part with €20 million in add-ons. Once that hurdle is cleared, it'll be down to negotiating personal terms with de Jong. Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is also on ten Hag's list as he's obviously familiar with his work.
theScore

Jesus seals transfer to Arsenal from Manchester City for reported £45M

Arsenal's latest signing of the summer will likely go down as the most significant for the Gunners. Weeks of speculation concluded Monday with Arsenal unveiling Gabriel Jesus as their newest addition, signing the 25-year-old from Manchester City to a long-term contract. Jesus arrives at the Emirates Stadium in a transfer...
NBC Sports

Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Arsenal transfer news: This summer transfer window will be an interesting (and important) for the Gunners after Mikel Arteta’s side fell just short of a top-four finish in the Premier League last season. [ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]. After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due...
Yardbarker

Man Utd defender to leave the club after training ground bust-up

Seven senior players have already left Manchester United this summer, with further departures expected as Erik ten Hag continues to revamp the squad. The new manager inherited a bloated group and six players left on free transfers, including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani. Tyrell Malacia, the Feyenoord left-back,...
BBC

Sierra Leone FA to investigate 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals. The two second-tier games saw Kenema-based Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC of Kono heavily defeat their city rivals in Premier League qualifiers on Sunday. Kahunla walloped Lumbebu United 95-0,...
theScore

Nadal overcomes 3rd-set jitters to advance at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Everything went smoothly for Rafael Nadal against Botic van de Zandschulp until it came time to close out their fourth-round match at Wimbledon. Serving for the win at 5-3 in the third set, Nadal was broken for the second time in the match, and he then failed to convert three straight match points when leading 6-3 in the ensuing tiebreaker.
