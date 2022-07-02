ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Folsom Rodeo kicks off holiday weekend for thousands

By Lee Anne Denyer
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Pro Rodeo is underway, starting the holiday weekend for Folsom families and people from across the Sacramento region. Organizers said Friday this year is set to...

www.kcra.com

FOX40

Sacramento youth can now ride for free on any SacRT transit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting this summer, any youth in grades transitional kindergarten through 12th grade can ride for free on the entire SacRT transit network during regular service hours. According to a press release, with RydeFreeRt, anyone under the age of 18 in TK through 12th grade is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville 4th of July Parade, Fireworks and Local Events

Holiday Celebration kicks off in Downtown Roseville. Roseville, Calif.- Happy 4th of July! It’s time for the Roseville 4th of July Parade. The parade begins it’s annual procession at intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas at at 9:00 am as it makes its way through the heart of Downtown Roseville’s Vernon Street.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Two Sacramento volunteer clean-ups will occur Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Tuesday there will be two volunteer clean-ups created by the “Earth Day Every Day” community group, that will be removing trash and debris from the Folsom Lake Rec Area/Lake Natoma and Sutter’s Landing in Sacramento. At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family mourns Greg Najee Grimes after downtown Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man who was killed in anearly morning shooting in downtown Sacramento on Monday was identified as 31-year-old Gregory Najee Grimes. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near a nightclub in the area of 15th and L streets, Sacramento police said. Four other men were injured...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Vallejo sideshow leaves 2 injured, 1 critical

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police said about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow Sunday night near Six Flags Amusement Park. Video posted online shows the chaotic scene where two people were injured, one critically. One man was hit by a car and was hospitalized in critical condition. Another person...
VALLEJO, CA
#The Folsom Pro Rodeo
Sacramento Observer

Community Mourns Killing Of Gregory Najee Grimes

Local residents are mourning the murder of Sacramento’s Gregory Najee Grimes, a former Inderkum High School and Boise State University football player, who was shot and killed in the early morning of July 4. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said Grimes, 31, was pronounced deceased on the scene around...
SACRAMENTO, CA
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons To Skip Napa And Go To This Lesser-Known California Wine Region Instead

When it comes to California Wine Country, Napa and Sonoma steal the spotlight as the “it” destinations for wine vacations, but just to the south, the understated wine region of Lodi is quietly becoming an alternative destination for those looking for fewer crowds, more affordable experiences, and quality, surprising old-vine zinfandels and family wines.
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

Crews search for swimmer missing in American River in Sacramento

Rescue swimmers and crews on boats searched for a man who is believed to have gone missing in the American River in Sacramento on Sunday. The swimmer was seen just before 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Rescue crews were unable to locate the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento power restored for over 3,800 SMUD customers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — SMUD is currently responding to a power outage affecting customers in Downtown Sacramento, South Natomas, and Land Park. As of 1:50 p.m. the power was restored to those affected areas. As of 1:08 p.m. 3,846 SMUD customers are without power. There is no further information at this time and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

Fireworks Or Barbecue May Have Sparked Fire That Trapped July 4th Revelers

A group of around 100 people celebrating the Fourth of July found themselves trapped in a recreation area near Sacramento, California, due to a fast-spreading wildfire. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out on Monday (July 4) and quickly ballooned to over 4.7 square miles by Tuesday morning. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said that the fire started at the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. While the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Redman suggested it was caused by fireworks or a barbecue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person Found Safe After Raft Deflates On American River

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A person was found safe Monday on the American River after their raft deflated near Rancho Cordova. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says a rescue team responded around 1:30 p.m. to River Bend Park and later found the person stranded on the shoreline. The person was rescued and reunited with the rest of their rafting party. This rescue comes a day after a swimmer was reported missing in the American River near Discovery Park and the Interstate 5 overpass. While crews searched for the man by boat and jet ski Sunday evening, the mission has since turned into a recovery effort. Also over the weekend, three men went missing in the delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers, about 40 miles south of Sacramento. The men had swam out to help a child caught in the current and were swept away. They are presumed dead.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cat Rescued After 2-Alarm Fire At Midtown Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters rescue a cat after a fire at a Midtown Sacramento home early Monday morning. Sacramento Fire says crews responded to the 2000 block of N Street and found a well-involved fire. It appears the flames had started on the alley side and spread to the attic of a home, prompting firefighters to call for a second alarm. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported. One cat was rescued during the fire and will be reunited with its owners. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

3 men missing at Brannan Island identified

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As the search continues for three missing men at Brannan Island, one of their friends says he’s frustrated and feels there’s no sense of urgency in finding them. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

