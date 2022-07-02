ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

New to Kearney? Join the Newcomber's Club, learn about the area

Kearney Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club will hold a variety of activities on Thursdays in July. Anyone is welcome, whether a newcomer to this area or a not-so-new newcomer. - July 7: The First Thursday...

kearneyhub.com

Kearney Hub

Read Kearney Hub's digital edition on Monday as you celebrate July 4th

KEARNEY - As we celebrate Independence Day, the Kearney Hub will not be publishing the printed newspaper on Monday, July 4. The E-edition digital replica of the newspaper will be available to view on our website. Don't have an online account? Activate your subscription today at kearneyhub.com/activate to access all...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney teacher, business recognized at education conference

KEARNEY - Hundreds of Career and Technical Education educators and administrators from across the state came together for the 2022 Nebraska Career Education Conference hosted in June in Kearney. Winners of the Excellence in Career and Technical Education Awards were recognized as outstanding Nebraska Career and Technical Education programs and...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

City warns of concrete work on 10th Avenue in central Kearney

KEARNEY — Starting Tuesday, concrete repairs will take place on 10th Avenue between West 29th Street and Hillcrest Drive. The section is expected to reopen on July 8, depending upon the weather. Citizens are asked to use an alternate route and use caution when traveling near the work zone....
KEARNEY, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Rose, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island family tells tale of midnight twister

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Numerous properties are severely damaged after a tornado ripped through portions of Hall and Merrick Counties early Monday morning. One house in particular, belonging to the Kowalski family on A Rd east of Grand Island, had considerable damage. One of the homeowners and mother of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island residents pick up pieces following overnight tornado

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A tornado swept through overnight Monday in Grand Island causing damage to four homes. Susan Schimmer’s home on the corner of Schimmer Drive and Stuhr Road being one of the victims to the storm. “It was pretty shocking,” Schimmer said. “My camper’s the worst...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Highland Park Farmers’ Market returns with more than 40 vendors

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - More than 40 vendors selling an assortment of goods have returned to Hastings Highland Park for the season-long farmers’ market. For 20 weeks, each Saturday there are vendors selling things like produce, art, jewelry, drinks and more. Ryan Hanzlick, owner of Long Dogs Distillery, sold...
Kearney Hub

A longtime dean, Janet Stoeger Wilke ends 34-year career at UNK library

KEARNEY – Janet Stoeger Wilke refers to Calvin T. Ryan Library as “neutral territory.”. Unlike some buildings on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, the faculty and staff who work there aren’t focused on a specific academic area. They support everybody. “We’re not just advocating for...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Overnight tornado damages several homes in Hall and Merrick Co.

Hall Co., Merrick Co, Neb. (KSNB) - Several homes in Hall and Merrick Counties have damage after an overnight tornado struck just southeast of Grand Island. According to Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund, the tornado was spotted around 12:55 a.m., near W. Schimmer Drive Several homes along W. Schimmer Drive and east of South Locust St. are damaged from the tornado. Power lines are also down in the area.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Fort Kearney Trading Post back bigger, better than ever

KEARNEY — Fort Kearney Trading Post has been reborn. Friday afternoon, the store’s operator, Brandon Garrels, posted briefly on Facebook that the convenience store at the Minden Interstate 80 exit east of Kearney has reopened. During an interview with the Kearney Hub, Garrels revealed there are a lot...
KEARNEY, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Tornado reported near Grand Island

After a much-anticipated wait, Omaha's new and improved Gene Leahy Mall has officially re-opened. Police are searching for the people involved in an Omaha guitar store robbery. Metro's student art contest to design bus wrap. Updated: 7 hours ago. In honor of Metro's 50th anniversary, students are being invited to...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPD: Wild turkey reportedly beaten, taken from Conestoga Mall parking lot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a person reported seeing several people attack a wild turkey in the parking lot of the Conestoga Mall. Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a man told police he witnessed four people, three males and one female, chasing a turkey in the mall’s parking lot. The person told police he saw the group corner the turkey, before they started beating it.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Canadian traveler captures Hastings fireworks shows from the skies

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Ever wondered what it would be like to see fireworks from above? That’s exactly what one traveler experienced this 4th of July weekend. Canadian traveler Jason Koornneef was flying to Los Angeles from Detroit Saturday night on Spirit Airlines flight N947. Koornneef, a self-professed geography nerd, said he is a curious person by nature and intentionally selected a window seat for his flight. About an hour into it, he looked out upon what he expected to be a vast darkness, but was greeted by a fireworks show from the sky — in Hastings, Nebraska.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

$5K in damages due to discarded fireworks

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 904 E. 5th Street. According to officials, the fire was involving a garage and discarded fireworks. There is about $5,000 in damage, but there were no injuries and no one is displaced. The fire was put...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

EF-1 tornado drags 10-mile path starting southeast of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, NE — A handful of families in Hall County are picking up after an overnight tornado touched ground. The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down at 12:51 Monday morning near Locust Street about two miles south of Grand Island’s southeast Walmart. The tornado dragged a path of nearly 10 miles to the northeast before weakening at 1:10. It delivered peak wind speeds of up to 110 miles per hour and was 200 yards wide at its widest point.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

