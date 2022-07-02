New to Kearney? Join the Newcomber's Club, learn about the area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Ever wondered what it would be like to see fireworks from above? That’s exactly what one traveler experienced this 4th of July weekend. Canadian traveler Jason Koornneef was flying to Los Angeles from Detroit Saturday night on Spirit Airlines flight N947. Koornneef, a self-professed geography nerd, said he is a curious person by nature and intentionally selected a window seat for his flight. About an hour into it, he looked out upon what he expected to be a vast darkness, but was greeted by a fireworks show from the sky — in Hastings, Nebraska.

