VP Harris makes swift trip from LA to New Orleans for Roe discussion

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Las Vegas in 2019 when she was a U.S. senator. | Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Vice President Kamala Harris interrupted a stay at her Brentwood home Saturday to head to New Orleans for a “fireside conversation” at the Essence Festival of Culture but was set to return later in the day.

Harris “will speak to the most critical issues facing Black women, including the implications of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe,” in the conversation with actress Keke Palmer, the White House said.

The conversation will be streamed at whitehouse.gov/live beginning at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Air Force 2 left Los Angeles International Airport at 9:18 a.m. Saturday with Harris aboard bound for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Harris is scheduled to leave New Orleans at 5 p.m. PDT.

The vice president has been at her Brentwood home since Thursday night after speaking at two Democratic National Committee fundraisers in the San Francisco area, but has not had any public events. She does not have any public events scheduled for Sunday or Monday.

Harris is set to speak in Chicago on Tuesday at the National Education Association 2022 Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly.

Sita Singh
3d ago

She needs to complete her first assignment before inviting herself into other matters.

TheThumper
3d ago

that's probably as close to the southern border as she's ever been

XSoCal
3d ago

Absolutely worthless to the American people.

