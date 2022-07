WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Police have warned residents to not keep valuables inside their RVs and to regularly check them as officers see an uptick in burglaries. In June, the Wamego Police Department said there were several local burglaries of recreational vehicles stored in fenced-in areas. In addition to the damage due to forced entry, it also said property from residents was stolen.

WAMEGO, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO