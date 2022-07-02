ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pitt lawyers want more time to serve Russian defendants winery lawsuit

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWckZ_0gTCRJa200

Brad Pitt’s attorneys are resorting to the Hague Convention in order to serve a revised complaint on two Russian businessman recently added as parties to his Chateau Miraval winery lawsuit against the primary defendant, ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

In court papers filed Friday, Pitt’s lawyers say attorneys for Nouvel LLC have refused to accept service or provide addresses for Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler and his longtime associate, Alexey Oliynik, who were added as defendants when Pitt’s amended complaint was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 3.

The Pitt attorneys say they believe the Nouvel lawyers also are representing Shefler and Oliynik, who live in Great Britain and Switzerland, respectively.

Judge Lia Martin is scheduled to hold a hearing Tuesday on a request by the 58-year-old Pitt’s attorneys for more time to serve the amended complaint.

The U.S. is a party to two international treaties regarding service of process abroad, one of them being the Hague Service Convention. Pitt’s lawyers state in their court papers that proceeding through the Hague Convention could take months

Jolie, 47, formed Nouvel as a vehicle for holding shares in Chateau Miraval. Before her alleged sale of Nouvel to the Stoli Group in 2021, Jolie was the sole member of the company and held 100% of its membership interest.

Pitt first sued Jolie on Feb. 17, alleging she wrongfully sold her shares in the winery and estate to Shefler.

According to the lawsuit, the then-couple purchased a controlling interest in the southern France winery in 2008, envisioning the chateau “as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business.” The couple were married at the estate in 2014.

“The vineyard became Pitt’s passion — and a profitable one, as Miraval, under Pitt’s stewardship, has grown into a multimillion-dollar international success story,” the suit states.

Jolie sold her shares without telling Pitt, denying him the consent right she owed him, according to the complaint.

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the suit states.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Benjamin Netanyahu demanded luxury gifts from billionaire friends including champagne and expensive cigars which he enjoyed dipping into Cointreau, Jerusalem corruption trial hears

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had such expensive tastes that he demanded gifts in the form of cigars to dip into Cointreau liqueur, a Jerusalem court heard today. Netanyahu is undergoing a blockbuster corruption trial on charges of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly accepting luxury gifts from...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HeySoCal

NBCUniversal sues over fictional workplace from `The Office’

NBCUniversal Media is suing in Los Angeles over what it alleges is the fraudulent trademark registration of Dunder Mifflin, the name of the fictional workplace featured in the hit sitcom “The Office,” according to court papers obtained Tuesday. The complaint for trademark infringement takes aim at the Jay...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

OC Judge admonished for impatience, discourteousness

A watchdog agency Tuesday publicly admonished an Orange County judge for what it deemed to be a lack of patience and making comments that gave an indication he was biased. Orange County Superior Court Judge Derek W. Hunt, who handles civil litigation, was previously admonished for commenting in a legal newspaper about a case he had presided over, just as the case was about to be considered by appellate justices, according to the Commission on Judicial Performance.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy