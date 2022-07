Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were led on a brief chase June 30 after a wrong-way driver was reported on Interstate 80. Dispatchers received a call during the evening that a red vehicle was driving eastbound in a westbound lane of I-80 near mile marker 146, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies attempted to locate the vehicle and observed a car with a similar description driving the correct direction on an eastbound lane, but the vehicle was traveling in the middle of the road and swerving from one side to the other.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO