A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday at the Peoria housing complex formerly known as Taft Homes. It was the second fatal shooting of the holiday weekend. Authorities say the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Monday near the 600 block of Northeast Madison Avenue, in the low-income housing complex now known as Providence Pointe. Quinton Maurice Scott Jr., 19, of Peoria, was struck multiple times, authorities said.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO