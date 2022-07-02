ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

61-year-old woman, 28-year-old man arrested after allegedly stealing car, crashing at Ga. hospital

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CVSC_0gTCQ6E300
Damon Stuart (L) and Ramona Wall (R) (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are in jail after deputies say they crashed a stolen car after a police chase in Monroe County.

Deputies say they saw a car without a tag on I-75 southbound on Friday afternoon. A deputy tried pulling the car over, but the driver sped off.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The chase went into nearby Bibb County and ended with the suspect crashing the car at the Atrium Health Navicent Urgent Care North on Riverside Drive.

The driver tried running away after the car crashed, but Monroe and Bibb county deputies arrested him.

Investigators identified the driver as 28-year-old Damon Stuart. The passenger was identified as 61-year-old Ramona Wall.

Wall was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries received during the crash.

Both are being charged with felony fleeing and theft by receiving stolen property. Stuart is also being charged with driving with a suspended license and several other traffic violations.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 21

Eggman
3d ago

I guess she went along for the ride. Two losers are now off the street

Reply
10
SPooK DeVille
2d ago

they HAD to be using together. that's why/how cars get stolen. they need a car to go on their geeking sprees and somewhere to sleep. only speaking from experience

Reply
2
Clander Williams
3d ago

Was checking for negative comments like they do for people of color

Reply(4)
14
Related
wgxa.tv

Dodge Co. man with 'large amount of cash' arrested on drug charges

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Dodge County deputies say they've arrested a suspect with methamphetamine, marijuana, and "a large amount of cash." The sheriff's office said deputies spotted the suspect, identified as Kenny Lyons, on Norman St. on Friday. Lyons attempted to run off and fled into an apartment building,...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Traffic Violations#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Morrow police chase turns into dangerous wreck, police say

MORROW, Ga. - A police chase in Morrow ended in a dangerous car crash when police say a person driving a stolen car tried to escape officers. The Morrow Police Department said Saturday night officers tried to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle on Morrow Road. The car tried to drive away and out-run police, officials said.
MORROW, GA
The Georgia Sun

Deputies kill 44-year-old Warner Robins Man

WARNER ROBINS — The GBI is investigating a shooting by police in Warner Robins that occurred Sunday, July 3. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured during this incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 10:04 p.m., the Houston County...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Crash on Mercer University Drive leaves car split in two

MACON, Ga. — A driver on Mercer University Dr. got into a wreck after they lost control of their car. Reporter Anthony Montalto was at the scene and saw it happen. A burgundy colored Honda was traveling east on Mercer University Drive, and the driver reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a red light.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating second overnight hit-and-run

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another hit-and-run following one that happened just seven hours earlier. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies were called to Mercer University Drive near Dexter Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday regarding a deceased male on the sidewalk. Fatality investigators were called to the scene, and the preliminary investigation showed the victim was a victim of a hit-and-run collision.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

One dead after crash on I-75 in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Houston County on Sunday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, it happened around 2 p.m. on I-75 near mile marker 128. He says the driver, 79-year-old Wilbert Timothy Whitehead of Unadilla, was on I-75...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Arrests made in Blakely aggravated assault investigation

BLAKELY — The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Christian Malik Gray, 21, and Jadrian Sol, 23, both of Blakely, on aggravated assault charges (seven counts), cruelty to children in the first degree (four counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Union City this week.
BLAKELY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
162K+
Followers
114K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy