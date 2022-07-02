ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Converse Sponge Crater Set To Arrive In “Natural”

By Jovani Hernandez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter appearing initially as a collaboration with Samuel Ross’ *A-COLD-WALL label, Converse is now ready to provide the Sponge Crater CX in a number of in-line colorways. Starting off later this...

