The Converse Sponge Crater Set To Arrive In “Natural”

Over the last few decades, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has undergone several changes from its debut in 1983. As part of the 40th anniversary of Bruce Kilgore’s original high-top design, the low-top counterpart has emerged in handfuls of compelling ensembles, with the latest donning archival logos across the sock-liner, top of the tongue, profiles and spines. Varying shades of “White” dominate the made-for-basketball design, with a slight-yellow tinge arriving via the oft-imitated sole units for an “aged” aesthetic. Jewel swooshes are superimposed onto standard logos at the sides, while a medley of different branding accents appear on the other aforementioned components and areas. Lace dubraes opt for a “Metallic Gold” finish, deviating from the silver flair seen throughout the early aughts; the eyelets closet to the top of the tongue follow suit. A deep red hue animates some of the Air Force 1‘s logos, as well as the sock-liners’ text and traction zones underfoot for a look that’s not entirely plain and still fresh.

