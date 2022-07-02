ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to 40 people rescued from broken skyride at zoo in Massachusetts

By Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Dozens of people were rescued Friday afternoon after being stuck on a skyride at a zoo in Massachusetts.

About 40 people were left stranded in the heat after the "Skyfari" ride at the Southwick Zoo malfunctioned.

The "Skyfari" gives zoo goers an aerial view of some of the animal exhibits.

Video shows rescuers using cherry pickers to take people off the ride.

In some cases, the rescuers had to enter animal enclosures for better access to the stranded people.

