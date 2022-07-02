ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Pontiac man loses control of car, killed in one-car crash overnight Saturday

By FOX 2 News Staff, Connie Rahbany
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a Pontiac man overnight on Saturday. Deputies were dispatched...

www.fox2detroit.com

Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)

31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan David Bahena, from Oakland County, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Saturday in Pontiac. Officials actively responded to the area of Joslyn Road at Columbia Avenue at 2:13 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
PONTIAC, MI
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
