Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah welcomed a new baby boy to the family on May 27, 2022. The new mother of eleven announced the birth of her “miracle baby boy” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring on her Instagram account this week. She also shared an adorable photo of her husband holding a healthy newborn in his arms. In the caption, Wyatt explains to her 1.6 million followers about the challenges she endured and why she considers her new addition to the family a miracle.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 28 DAYS AGO