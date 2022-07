Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced the launch of the new Suffolk County Citizens Preparedness Academy Suitable for People with Differing Abilities, a three-week program designed to educate all residents including those with differing abilities on various preparedness measures in the event of an emergency or large-scale natural disaster. The program was developed by the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services (FRES) and is free of cost to attendees.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO