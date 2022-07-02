ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CDC recommends 6 Washington counties should wear masks again

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in six Washington counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation again, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest information from the CDC shows that Lewis County, Pacific County, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County, Garfield County and Spokane County all have COVID-19 community levels rated “high,” meaning they have had 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, or they’ve had more than 20 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people within a seven-day period.

KOIN-TV reported the counties range from Pacific County’s 418 cases per 100,000 people to Spokane County’s 207 cases per 100,000 people.

These community levels were calculated on June 23.

The CDC said anyone at risk for severe illness in those six counties should consider taking additional precautions besides simply wearing a mask, like staying 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing their hands often.

Comments / 1

Related
opb.org

New data on homelessness in Southwest Washington offers incomplete picture, officials say

The number of people experiencing homelessness has risen in some Southwest Washington counties and fallen in others, according to the first official headcount in two years. Clark County is home to 1,197 people experiencing homelessness, which is 281 more individuals counted than in 2020. Lewis and Cowlitz counties counted 120 and 271 people, respectively, down from 142 and 328 people in the previous assessment.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

String of Cougar, Bobcat Encounters Reported in Lewis, Cowlitz Counties

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating multiple unconfirmed cougar sightings reported in the last month by Southwest Washington residents. Becky Elder, WDFW police communications specialist, said the recent sightings have not yet caused any public safety concerns and are not unusual for this time of year. “Sometimes...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
theportlandmedium.com

Meth Stabilization Center Planned For Portland

The plans to have a meth stabilization center in Portland continue with zest. The center is moving forward more than two years after closures and delays. People under the influence of methamphetamine can receive safe treatment in this center once up and fully running. Meth has become increasingly deadly. Nearly 1,000 Oregonians died from meth use from 2019 to 2021, according to Oregon State Police. And in recent years, meth has become more toxic, cheaper, more widely available.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
State
Washington State
kptv.com

Oregon’s minimum wage increase goes into effect

Gresham police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Friday morning. 1 person injured in shooting at Gresham MAX station; TriMet service disrupted. Gresham police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Friday morning. Clark-Cowlitz fire officials talk safety ahead of 4th of July weekend. Updated:...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Hospital#Koin Tv
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

973K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy