Two taken to hospital, one with critical injuries, following Saturday police chase in KC

Two people were injured, one critically, early Saturday morning after a car fled from police near downtown Kansas City and crashed into another vehicle.

At 1:14 a.m., Kansas City police officers were called to a disturbance at 11th Street and Grand Avenue, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the department.

A white Fiat 500 with two people inside the car sped away from the scene. Police were told one of the passengers had a gun and almost ran over a person, Becchina said.

The Fiat did not stop when officers attempted a car stop and police began a pursuit. Police called off the chase after the vehicle entered westbound Interstate 70 at 13th and Charlotte, driving in the wrong direction.

The Fiat collided with a gold Toyota Solara near I-70 and Benton, and then crashed into a guardrail.

The driver and passenger of the Fiat were taken to a local hospital. The passenger suffered critical injuries. The driver did not have life-threatening injuries, Becchina said.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

Police are investigating if the Fiat’s driver was impaired.