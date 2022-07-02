ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Two dead, one injured in shooting in Sedgwick County

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — Two people died and a third was wounded in a shooting near Wichita in Sedgwick County.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting at 5:15 a.m. Saturday on Rock Road in Derby. Deputies found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Another man found at the scene was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Names of the victims have not been released. Authorities have not disclosed any other information about the shooting.

Rock Road was closed for hours as the shooting was investigated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Derby, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Derby, KS
Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

973K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy