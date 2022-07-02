Cricket world stunned by Jasprit Bumrah storm against Stuart Broad

India may have lost the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston by seven wickets, Rishabh Pant was the one Indian star who put up a spectacular show throughout the match. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Rishabh Pant was outstanding both with the bat and the gloves in Birmingham. In the first innings, the 24-year-old left-hander went on to slam the fastest hundred by an Indian wicketkeeper, breaking the legendary MS Dhoni’s record as he completed his century in only 89 balls. In the second essay, Rishabh Pant struck a solid 57 and, in the process, became just the second Indian wicketkeeper batter to score a ton and a fifty in the same Test, thus equalling Farokh Engineer‘s 49-year-old feat who accomplished a similar milestone against England in Mumbai in 1973. Rishabh Pant’s display at Edgbaston was hailed by noted commentator and former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar who dubbed him the future of Indian cricket. Sanjay Manjrekar was also impressed with Rishabh Pant’s wicketkeeping which he claimed has improved significantly.

SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO