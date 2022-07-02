ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket world stunned by Jasprit Bumrah storm against Stuart Broad

By Pawan Atri
 3 days ago
Jasprit Bumrah scripted history on Saturday as the stand-in India skipper launched a sensational all-out assault against England pacer Stuart Broad, taking 35-runs in a single over on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Out of the 35, 29 runs came off Jasprit Bumrah’s...

Why did India lose Edgbaston Test? Captain Jasprit Bumrah answers

India lost the fifth and final Test against England by seven wickets as the home team completed a record run chase of 378 runs with relative ease. While the talismanic Joe Root and swashbuckling Jonny Bairstow’s hundreds in the fourth innings of the match contributed heavily to India’s defeat, captain Jasprit Bumrah blamed his side’s poor show with the bat in their second innings. According to Jasprit Bumrah, India failed to capitalize on their 132-run lead in the first innings and lost the plot in their second essay after they were bowled out for 245.
SPORTS
‘Just like Dhoni’: Noted commentator heaps rich praise on Rishabh Pant

India may have lost the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston by seven wickets, Rishabh Pant was the one Indian star who put up a spectacular show throughout the match. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Rishabh Pant was outstanding both with the bat and the gloves in Birmingham. In the first innings, the 24-year-old left-hander went on to slam the fastest hundred by an Indian wicketkeeper, breaking the legendary MS Dhoni’s record as he completed his century in only 89 balls. In the second essay, Rishabh Pant struck a solid 57 and, in the process, became just the second Indian wicketkeeper batter to score a ton and a fifty in the same Test, thus equalling Farokh Engineer‘s 49-year-old feat who accomplished a similar milestone against England in Mumbai in 1973. Rishabh Pant’s display at Edgbaston was hailed by noted commentator and former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar who dubbed him the future of Indian cricket. Sanjay Manjrekar was also impressed with Rishabh Pant’s wicketkeeping which he claimed has improved significantly.
SPORTS
Former cricketers slam ‘listless’ India after humiliating defeat against England

Former cricketers slammed the Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India after the visitors suffered a humiliating loss to England in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday. India’s seven-wicket defeat to the hosts came after England batters Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root slammed centuries to complete a record chase of 378 runs in the fourth innings of the Test in Birmingham. India’s defeat to the Ben Stokes-led side meant that the South Asian team failed to win yet another series on English soil. They last triumphed against the Three Lions in England back in 2007. India’s bowlers looked “listless” and lacked ideas as Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root pummeled them for runs at will. Bairstow and Root were involved in a match-winning unbroken 269-run partnership and eventually finished with scores of 114 and 142 respectively as England leveled the series at 2-2.
WORLD
‘Thought MS Dhoni would do it’: India legend on Rishabh Pant’s feat

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made history in the just-concluded fifth and final Test against England in Birmingham which his team lost by seven wickets on Tuesday. While India failed to win their first series in England in 15 years as the hosts went on to claim a spectacular victory, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Joe […] The post ‘Thought MS Dhoni would do it’: India legend on Rishabh Pant’s feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
