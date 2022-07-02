ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Most Commonly Drawn Numbers For New York Mega Millions

By Dave Fields
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There was a lot of money to be given away this past week. Both jackpots for the Powerball lottery and New York's Mega Millions lottery were over $300 million dollars. On Wednesday night, it was announced that one jackpot-winning ticket was sold for the Powerball's $365 million payout. That ticket was...

CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

$250,000 lottery winner wins another $200,000 from the same store

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize.
COLUMBIA, SC
Lifestyle
Hobbies
Mega Millions
Lottery
Powerball
mansionglobal.com

The Buyer of Florida’s Most Expensive Home, a $173 Million Mansion, Has Been Revealed as Oracle’s Larry Ellison

Tech titan Larry Ellison was the buyer of the most expensive property ever sold in Florida, a 62,200-square-foot megamansion purchased for $173 million, according to public records released Thursday. Mr. Ellison, 77, the co-founder of software company Oracle, bought the 16-acre property on a barrier island in Manalapan, just south...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.
ASHEVILLE, NC
TMZ.com

Richard Gere Sells Massive New York Compound for $24 Million

Richard Gere has a buyer for his impressive New York estate ... and while he ended up selling for under the original asking price, he's still walking away with a fortune. The "Pretty Woman" star's 50 acres of property sold on Wednesday -- the buyer shelled out $24.15 million for the entire space out in Pound Ridge, about an hour north of NYC in Westchester County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alissa Rose

Stimulus check is back: $200 could hit every North Carolina licensed driver.

As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in North Carolina compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in North Carolina could receive another stimulus check.
