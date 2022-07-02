ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

22511 John Rolfe Ln

Panr
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeauty in Katy - Welcome Home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 story in a quiet neighborhood is...

www.pvpanther.com

Panr

11206 Barker Park Ct

Charming House for lease in Cypress - Property Id: 931287. Beautiful 1-story house featuring a great open floor plan with a lot of natural light throughout the house. Interior features include an upgraded front door with a large entry, porcelain tile flooring, warm paint tones, an open floor-plan, Ceiling fans in every room, 2 inch blinds throughout and much more! Large master with walk-in closet and dual sinks in master bath.. All this and located near Towne Center, Cy-Fair schools, shopping and an easy commute to 290.
CYPRESS, TX
Panr

5511 Gouldburn River Dr

The Darrel III is a fantastic two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open living room leads to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The master suite is on the first floor allowing for convenience and privacy. The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms along and flex room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
KATY, TX
PLANetizen

Houston Apartments To Be Demolished for Freeway Widening

“State authorities are slated to demolish hundreds of apartments in East Downtown this week to make way for an uncertain and controversial expansion of Interstate 45,” reports Jay R. Jordan in the Houston Chronicle. The North Houston Highway Improvement Project has been on hold as the Federal Highway Administration...
culturemap.com

Houston Farmers Market presents The Sandlot

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Farmers Market will present a family movie night featuring a screening of The Sandlot projected on a big screen in front of the green space by Wild Oats. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or folding chair to view the movie comfortably.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII TV3

Why should you mow your lawn in different directions each time?

HOUSTON — Why should you mow your lawn in different directions each time?. The direction you cut your lawn may seem like a nit-picky detail only for those people who obsess over lawn care. But according to the experts, which direction your roll that mower can make or break...
HOUSTON, TX
territorysupply.com

6 Awesome Campervan Rentals in Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Campervanning is all the rage these days, so why not join the fun?. Just picture it: You’re out on the open road in Texas, and boy,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Single mom says city-provided housing helped her restart life

HOUSTON — The City of Houston has been nationally recognized for how it’s dealt with the homeless. Mayor Sylvester Turner told KHOU 11 that the city has moved 25,000 people off the streets in the past decade by focusing on housing first. “It’s been a journey, but it’s...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Recently opened restaurants in the Houston area

– #29. O’Taste & See Eatery. – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews) – Categories: Soul Food, Cajun/Creole, Coffee & Tea. – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews) – Rating: 4 / 5 (21 reviews) – Categories: Tacos, Latin American. – Address: 3321 Ella Blvd Houston, TX 77018. –...
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

National Fried Chicken Day is July 6. Here are some Houston area places where you can chow down

Hey foodie lovers! National Fried Chicken Day is July 6, and we’ve rounded up some of the best places in Houston to chow down! Check it out and start…drooling….now!. Dig in to crispy, juicy fried chicken on National Fried Chicken Day at Lea Jane’s! The fast-casual, Nashville-style hot chicken concept, located in Post HTX Food Hall, serves a menu stacked with mouthwatering classics like hot and juicy fried chicken at three spiciness levels, hot chicken sandwiches, hot fish sandwiches, and chicken wings. Visit on July 6th and enjoy the LJ Baller Bucket ($45) featuring a whole bird – two breasts, two wings, two drums, and two thighs; sides such as mashed potatoes, collard greens, fries, and biscuits; and delicious banana pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texas-sized turnout at Houston's Fourth of July celebration

HOUSTON — It was a Texas-sized turnout with a space city twist for Shell's Freedom Over Texas signature Fourth of July celebration. "It' looks bigger than before," said Rommel Carino. "And it's better and more organized than before." Thousands filled Eleanor Tinsley Park for the first in-person annual event...
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Book a Night or Two in This Jail Themed Airbnb in Pearland, Texas

No one wants to go to jail. Jail is not an ideal overnight stay to get away from it all. Jail is not the four walls that will make you feel comfortable. Jail is not the stay that will leave you refreshed and ready to take on the world again. Jail is not the stay that will leave enjoyable memories for years to come. One particular Airbnb in Pearland, Texas, however, will turn all of the above statements around.
US105

A Company Wants to Pay You Top Dollar to Wander Across Texas?

Earning a little extra scratch can be as easy as loading up and hitting the road. Karbach Ranch Water is looking for a special someone to "wander" through Texas and document their travels. All. Expenses. Paid. Karbach Brewing Company. Houston, Texas based Karbach Brewery, makers of Karbach Ranch Water, like...
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

LIST: Houston 4th of July events

A three-day weekend means there’s plenty of time to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. This year features a widespread return to in-person events in the Houston area after the COVID-19 pandemic forced alterations to Fourth of July festivities in 2020 and 2021. Shell’s Freedom over Texas Event. Joined...
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Parking for Pearland s 2022 Celebration of Freedom TONIGHT

Parking for Pearland’s 2022 Celebration of Freedom TONIGHT. The City of Pearland knows parking can be tricky sometimes, so make sure to check out the map here for everything you need to know before you arrive. General Parking is free and located at Pearland High School, 3775 S. Main...
springhappenings.com

Grass Fire in Median Between I-45 Mainlanes and Feeder Road

The Spring Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire in the median between the mainlanes and feeder road. The fire is on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Spring Cypress. Smoke visible via Houston Transtar. Expect minor traffic delays. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire...
SPRING, TX

