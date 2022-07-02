ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jamie Carragher brands Gary Neville a clown for thinking Cristiano Ronaldo rejected Man City for Man United as pundits get involved in Twitter spat over forward's shock request to leave Manchester United

By Faaez Samadi For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have engaged in a public spat over Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer request at Manchester United, with both pundits trading insults in their disagreement.

Ronaldo's bombshell request to leave Old Trafford should a suitable offer for him be submitted sent shockwaves across the football landscape on Saturday.

The Portuguese superstar's decision is said to be driven by his desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lhMe_0gTCKdiZ00
Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville feuded online over Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer request
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8kDj_0gTCKdiZ00
Ronaldo has made a bombshell request to leave Manchester United if a good offer is received

Ronaldo was United's most successful performer in an otherwise risible season for the Red Devils, scoring 18 league goals while the team slumped to sixth position.

Ex-Liverpool defender Carragher began the taunting by tweeting that Ronaldo's announcement vindicated his assessment of the Portuguese superstar's return to Manchester.

'Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team worse. The transfer request also kills the idea he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United,' wrote Carragher, signing off with a crying-laughing emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJxHZ_0gTCKdiZ00
Ronaldo was linked to Manchester City before re-joining United at the end of last summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ewm5t_0gTCKdiZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZojvQ_0gTCKdiZ00

It didn't take long for Neville to respond to his longtime Sky Sports co-pundit and call out his analysis.

'I get it, you’re full of yourselves but he can turn down City for United because he likes them more and still want to leave this summer. He left before but still loved the club,' Neville wrote.

The former Manchester United player couldn't help signing off with a barb, writing 'Enjoy Saturday night and your short period of success,' most likely in reference to Liverpool's recent trophy-winning era.

Carragher replied by calling Neville a 'clown' in emoji form and berating Neville for celebrating Ronaldo's return last season.

'City didn’t want him you (clown face emoji) and you’re the same fella who kept saying it was like Elvis had arrived in Manchester! Elvis has left the building,' followed by yet more crying-laughing faces.

In a wry nod to Carragher's Elvis Presley reference, Neville signed off by asking for 'a little less conversation' from his counterpart, effectively telling the former Liverpool man to stop talking by using the title of a famous Elvis song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27T7Vo_0gTCKdiZ00
The Portugal international believes he still has 'three or four years' left at the highest level

Ronaldo has never played in the Europa League, which United qualified for after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

The Portugal international believes he still has three or four years left at the highest level of the game.

Should Ronaldo end up at another Premier League club - and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for him - no doubt there will be plenty more bickering between Neville and Carragher to come.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Southampton open talks with Rangers over £10m deal for Joe Aribo with the Saints hoping to beat Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Fulham to the Nigerian midfielder

Southampton are in talks with Rangers over a deal for midfielder Joe Aribo. Sportsmail reported on Tuesday that Southampton were hoping to fend off competition from the likes of Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest and Fulham to land the 25-year-old. And optimism is growing that frontrunners Southampton will get...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen is a shrewd signing for Man United and could work well under Erik ten Hag... he has a point to prove after a poor end to his Spurs career and mixed fortunes at Inter, while added competition may inspire out-of-sorts Bruno Fernandes

The clamour for Manchester United to sign Christian Eriksen gathered pace when Brentford visited Old Trafford in May. While the match itself was largely meaningless and had a true end of season feel, Eriksen was arguably the best player on the park - even if his side were soundly beaten by United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'ready to break their transfer record to land Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby'... but 'could move for Anthony Gordon or Callum Hudson-Odoi if Germans refuse to budge on £60m fee'

Newcastle are reportedly ready to break their new transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The Magpies have taken a cautious approach to spending their new-found wealth since the Saudi takeover of the club. And they have been ‘frustrated’ by their £60million valuation of the winger, but they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Elvis Presley
Daily Mail

Fulham agree loan deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon after discussions over permanent deal collapsed following the introduction of new FIFA rulings

Fulham have agreed to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon on loan. The 22-year-old winger is set to arrive in London today to finalise a deal to join Marco Silva's side for the season, with his first choice always being the Premier League newcomers. The two clubs had reportedly come...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United flop Memphis Depay could join Antonio Conte's Tottenham revolution as Spurs 'make enquiry for Barcelona forward... with Catalans willing to listen to offers in the region of £17m'

Tottenham have reportedly enquired about signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer as Antonio Conte tries to add more firepower to his attack. The Dutchman, who only signed for the Catalan giants last summer, has just a year left on his current contract and is attracting interest from the Premier League with both Spurs and north London rivals Arsenal reportedly interested.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham outcast Tanguy Ndombele insists he thinks 'it's possible to be happy' at the club despite falling out of favour under Antonio Conte, as he admits he wants to be 'happy' and to 'take pleasure' from his career

Tanguy Ndombele has admitted he may be happy to stay at Tottenham after returning from his loan spell at Lyon, despite falling out of favour. Until last week, the midfielder was the club's record signing, having arrived from the same Ligue 1 side in 2019, but he was rarely selected by boss Antonio Conte.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'They're a shambles for letting him leave... he's their best player!': Man United will make a huge mistake if they allow Cristiano Ronaldo to move this summer, claims Jamie O'Hara - as he insists striker wants out because he knows he's on a 'sinking ship'

Manchester United have been labelled a 'shambles' for considering the possibility of a Cristiano Ronaldo exit this month, after he 'carried them' through last season. It is a huge summer of change at Old Trafford, with new boss Erik ten Hag taking the reins, and it appears Ronaldo could be heading for the exit door after failing to show for pre-season training this week, citing 'family reasons'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Uk#Old Trafford#Portuguese#The Champions League#The Red Devils#Sky Sports
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Rob Key was right... it's been one hell of a ride watching England this summer! How could we have doubted his decision to appoint Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum?

What did Rob Key say when he appointed Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum to revive England’s Test cricket? Strap yourselves in and enjoy the ride?. Well, Rob, we are doing just that. This record-breaking victory over India, following three equally impressive wins over New Zealand, has been fabulous to watch.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Man United outcast Andreas Pereira agrees to join Fulham after they agree a £10m deal with a 20% sell-on clause for the midfielder... who hasn't played for the Red Devils in nearly TWO years

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has agreed to move to Fulham in a £10m deal. United have accepted Fulham's offer for £8m with £2m in add-ons and a 20 per cent sell-on clause. Pereira has become a forgotten man at Old Trafford having not played for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Australia's top tennis stars reveal why Nick Kyrgios can take out the Wimbledon title - despite bad boy facing allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend

He is facing allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari - but Nick Kyrgios' fellow Australian tennis stars believe he can retain his focus and win Wimbledon. Kyrgios, 27, will face court after ACT Police alleged he committed assault in an incident last December. Despite the bombshell allegations, Alex de...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

British tennis is fined $1m over their ban of Russian athletes, leaving Wimbledon chiefs fuming... as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries insists the organisers should be 'PRAISED' for condemning the invasion of Ukraine

Wimbledon's row with the international tennis authorities over their ban on Russian players has escalated with the British game hit by an extraordinary series of fines totalling $1million. Sportsmail has learned that the WTA has secretly fined the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Club £620,000 and £207,000 respectively...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

464K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy