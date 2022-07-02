Cristiano Ronaldo tells Man Utd he is leaving in BLOCKBUSTER transfer, Frenkie De Jong latest, Lisandro Martinez update

CRISTIANO RONALDO has told Manchester United he wants to LEAVE the club this summer, according to reports.

The former Real Madrid man's request is driven by his desire to play in the Champions League, which United failed to qualify for last season.

And it could be a double blow on the transfer front with Chelsea declaring their interest in top target Frenkie De Jong.

United have held talks with the player over a £60m move to Old Trafford.

IN : Tyrell Malacia

: Tyrell Malacia OUT: Paul Pogba (released), Juan Mata (released), Jesse Lingard (released), Nemanja Matic (Roma), Edinson Cavani (released), Lee Grant (released), D'Mani Mellor (released), Reece Devine (released), Paul McShane (released), Connor Stanley (released), Paul Woolston (released)

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

In safe hands

Manchester United star David de Gea is confident that fans will "love" the style of play that new manager Erik ten Hag is implementing at the club.

De Geaclaims the improvements have made the United players "excited" about the future of the club.

The Spaniard told MUTV: "I think we are all very excited for the new season, for the new manager.

"He plays a very good [type of] football so for sure the fans will love it"

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Do no Ron

Manchester United wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo should ignore Chelsea’s interest and stay put at Old Trafford, claims former striker Louis Saha.

Saha told BonusCodeBets: “It could go both ways, no one can guarantee anything apart from Cristiano. He’s the only one to answer that.

“It wouldn’t be the right move for Man United to let him go because he’s such a big asset.

“I can definitely see him continuing to keep doing what he’s doing best, which is scoring goals and helping his club get back to where it belongs.

“He can still play a part under [Erik] Ten Hag, not only by scoring goals, but with his stature.

“I’m sure the new manager will want to implement some new rules and new standards that fit with Ronaldo. Maybe not so much on the pressing side, but his work ethic and his desire to always be accountable.

“Performance-wise, Ronaldo is up there with the best, he’ll drive the players that need confidence, like [Marcus] Rashford.

“It’s a new manager, new rules, new atmosphere and I’m very excited”

Ron to watch

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave the club and several fans would be pleased to see him go.

One fan wrote: "Let him leave!! It will open doors for others."

Another added: "Best news of this window."

And a third said: "Get rid not worth the hassle"

Smash and Gab

Manchester United remain in the hunt to sign Palmeiras star Gabriel Veron.

Veron's good run of form got the likes of Barcelona, as well as both Manchester clubs interested in signing him.

The winger has been likened to Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus, who left Palmeiras to join Manchester City as a teenager and went on to win four Premier League titles with the club.

The Brazilian has previously been linked with the Red Devils but it's thought that he could be available for as little as £10million this summer

Pereira opens up

Manchester United ace Andreas Pereira declared his 'love' for loan club Flamengo just as Fulham eye an £11million swoop.

Pereira posted on Instagram: “Flamengo's greatest asset is its fans.

"Flamengo is the people, Flamengo is the spirit… it's everywhere!

“There's no way to know if you don't live what it's like to be…

"Wherever you go, no matter the place, it will be marked on who you are.

“Today I am… I love Flamengo! And that, no one can change, or take away from me”

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea’s Frenk exchange

Chelsea are keen on a hijack of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong’s £60million move to Manchester United.

That’s according to The Guardian, who report the Blues have a major advantage as De Jong wants Champions League football.

The West Londoners are taking a strong interest in the midfielder’s talks with Old Trafford chiefs over personal terms.

And if the Manchester giants’ deal hits a stumbling block, it’s claimed Chelsea are ready to pounce

Stef on it

Inter Milan star Stefan de Vrij has emerged as one of Manchester United's top transfer targets.

De Vrij's contract expires next summer so Inter are open to the idea of selling him as soon as possible to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

As a result, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport, United are interested in a potential swoop.

The Red Devils have not yet made an official offer as the centre-back is still waiting for confirmation from the Nerazurri regarding his future.

Man Utd respond to Ronaldo

Manchester United have angrily responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to quit Old Trafford this summer telling him it won’t happen.

Ronaldo has reportedly told United he would like to leave if a significant offer arrived from another team.

But a source told the Daily Mirror: “Cristiano is not for sale.

“We want – and fully expect – him to be with us next season”

Ronaldo’s next destinations

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will certainly not be short of suitors if he leaves in the summer.

According to The Times, Bayern Munich and Premier League rivals Chelsea could try and snatch him if he departs from Old Trafford.

New Blues owner Todd Boehly met the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s representatives Gestifute last month.

Bayern, on the other hand, would first like to wait and see what happens with their own wantaway superstar Robert Lewandowski, as they have already signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

A return to the Serie A, where he enjoying a successful stint with Juventus, is also on the cards

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

More reasons to go

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has informed the club he would like to leave if a suitable offer arrives.

According to The Times, it’s not just professional reasons, such as playing in the Champions League, that led Ronaldo that decision.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also stated there are personal reasons behind that.

That is because the star forward’s young family has been dealing with a difficult period

More on Ronaldo

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo believes he has “three or four years” left at the highest level and would like to spend them at a Champions League club.

That is according to The Times, who report that Ronaldo no longer views his future at United following last season’s state of disrepair.

And according to close friends, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s affection and respect for the Red Devils fans remains as strong as ever.

The star forward has been part of 19 consecutive Champions League seasons since leaving Sporting Lisbon for English football in the summer of 2003

Ronaldo wants out

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave the club if a suitable offer arrives in the summer.

That is according to The Times, who report that Ronaldo wants out of United because he wants to play in the Champions League.

The Red Devils missed out on Europe’s premiere competition after finishing sixth and will instead be in the Europa League.

That poses as a hammer blow for new manager Erik ten Hag, who is looking to turn things around at Old Trafford