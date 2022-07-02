ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, Olympia expecting showers Sunday. Here’s the forecast for the Fourth

By Jared Brown
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

A relatively cool, wet end to the Fourth of July weekend is forecast across the Puget Sound region, according to the National Weather Service.

But the rain should be on the light side and clear up as fireworks shows begin.

A cloudy Saturday with a high near 72 degrees in Tacoma and Olympia will transition into some rain on Sunday with a high in the low to mid 60s, according to the NWS forecast . The total precipitation is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

There’s a 40% chance of rain on the Fourth in Tacoma but no heavy showers are expected, meteorologist Mary Butwin told The News Tribune. The high will be close to 70 degrees with cloudy skies in Tacoma.

“We should start to see some drying toward the end of the day Monday,” she said.

Olympia is looking at a 30-50% chance of rain with a high near 64 degrees on Sunday and a lesser chance of showers with a high close to 68 degrees on the Fourth, according to the forecast.

The record low for the Fourth measured at the Olympia Regional Airport was 61 degrees in 1992, Butwin said.

The Cascades are expected to see thunderstorms Saturday night and as far west as the foothills, according to NWS .

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
