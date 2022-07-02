ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Weedy lot at State and Erie in Schenectady to be beautified

By christopher stater
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: John Cropley This empty lot at 264 State St. in Schenectady, at the corner of Erie Boulevard, formerly was the site of the landmark Nicholaus Building.

SCHENECTADY — A change of scenery is planned for one of the city’s most prominent corners.

The fenced-off, weedy wedge of land where the landmark Nicholaus Building once stood at the corner of State Street and Erie Boulevard is targeted for landscaping.

The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority voted Wednesday to contribute $25,000 to help beautify the site.

“There’s now an ugly fence and it just is an eyesore next to the beautiful Electric City apartments,” Metroplex Chairman Ray Gillen told the economic development agency’s board at its meeting.

The sliver of land at 264 State St. for years has been the focus of litigation.

The building that stood on the corner for the better part of two centuries became unstable and was evacuated in 2016, during preparatory work for construction of Electric City next door.

In 2017, the city determined it was in danger of collapse and had it demolished on an emergency order.

A crisscrossing volley of lawsuits was filed by multiple parties.

The Nicholaus Building owners’ suit against the city continues but some other litigation has been concluded. As part of the resolution of one such case, ownership of the wedge of land will transfer to the developers of the Electric City apartment building, which has a windowless slab of a wall facing onto the empty lot.

“The plan is to landscape that area, make it a very attractive green space on the corner,” Gillen said at Wednesday’s meeting. “Our funding is helping the developers of the Electric City apartments to acquire and greenscape this corner.

“We want to get that fence down.”

Related
schenectadymetroplex.com

New Splash Pad Opens in Schenectady

A new splash pad opened at Wallingford Park, at the corner of Congress Street and Fifth Avenue, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend. The project was a collaborative effort by the City of Schenectady, The Schenectady Foundation, and the Capital Region Land Bank (administered by Schenectady Metroplex Development Authority). The Mont Pleasant Neighborhood Assocation was awarded the funding through The Schenectady Foundation’s Thriving Neighborhood Challenge program.
SCHENECTADY, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Glens: Top Rated 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glens Falls, New York

Glens Falls, New York, USA, is a city located in Warren County. It is the center of the Glens Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area. Glens Falls, New York is home to 14,322 people. Glens Falls can be found in Warren County. Glens Falls residents enjoy a dense suburban lifestyle and many of them own their homes. Glens Falls is home to many restaurants and parks. Glens Falls is home to many young professionals. Residents tend to be conservative. Glens Falls’ public schools are excellent.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Homeowner tax rebate credit checks coming to New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Homeowners in New York should check their mail, because the state is mailing out Homeowner Tax Rebate checks. The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program that is providing direct property tax relief to about 2.5 million eligible homeowners this year. The program is...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Overnight Lane Closure Set to Begin in Schuylerville Tuesday Night

The state Department of Transportation is reminding Saratoga County residents about an overnight lane closure that's scheduled to begin Tuesday night. From 7:00 pm until 7:00 am, Broad Street in Schuylerville will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic between Spring Street and Ferry Street. Crews will be out doing a paving project in the area through Saturday, July 16th. People who need travel in that work zone are asked to slow down and drive responsibly.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The following work will take place July 5-8, as part of the city of Pittsfield's 2022 Street Improvement Project. On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will be milling Appleton, Stratford, and Belvedere avenues, and Howard, Elm, and View streets. The first course of asphalt will be applied in these locations on Thursday and Friday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Clifton Park fire leaves at least 20 people homeless

CLIFTON PARK – At least 20 people are without a place to live, after a large fire tore through their homes. The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Monday at the Mohawk Terrace Apartments in Clifton Park. Flames were intense and they spread rapidly through the three-story wood-framed building.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
