Weedy lot at State and Erie in Schenectady to be beautified

PHOTOGRAPHER: John Cropley This empty lot at 264 State St. in Schenectady, at the corner of Erie Boulevard, formerly was the site of the landmark Nicholaus Building.

SCHENECTADY — A change of scenery is planned for one of the city’s most prominent corners.

The fenced-off, weedy wedge of land where the landmark Nicholaus Building once stood at the corner of State Street and Erie Boulevard is targeted for landscaping.

The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority voted Wednesday to contribute $25,000 to help beautify the site.

“There’s now an ugly fence and it just is an eyesore next to the beautiful Electric City apartments,” Metroplex Chairman Ray Gillen told the economic development agency’s board at its meeting.

The sliver of land at 264 State St. for years has been the focus of litigation.

The building that stood on the corner for the better part of two centuries became unstable and was evacuated in 2016, during preparatory work for construction of Electric City next door.

In 2017, the city determined it was in danger of collapse and had it demolished on an emergency order.

A crisscrossing volley of lawsuits was filed by multiple parties.

The Nicholaus Building owners’ suit against the city continues but some other litigation has been concluded. As part of the resolution of one such case, ownership of the wedge of land will transfer to the developers of the Electric City apartment building, which has a windowless slab of a wall facing onto the empty lot.

“The plan is to landscape that area, make it a very attractive green space on the corner,” Gillen said at Wednesday’s meeting. “Our funding is helping the developers of the Electric City apartments to acquire and greenscape this corner.

“We want to get that fence down.”

Categories: Business, News, Schenectady County