Photos: Nature's fireworks, aurora borealis, seen across western Washington

A total of 15 counties in Washington state are experiencing high Covid community levels. According to the CDC, six of those are in Western Washington, including: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Pierce, and Thurston counties. The remaining nine counties in Eastern Washington include: Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Spokane, Ferry, Lincoln, Walla...
SEATTLE — After a two-year absence, public fireworks finally returned to Seattle. People came from all across the Northwest and beyond to join in Seafair's Fourth of July bash. Parked cars filled the streets for miles and Gas Works Park was packed to the gills as spectators experienced the...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Washington state has increased 8% in the last six months, according to a study by QuoteWizard. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Washington state is $1,360 per month. That's an 8% increase from January 2022 and a 19% increase from 2020.
A climber from Vancouver, Wash. fell to his death while rappelling 100 feet down Icicle Buttress on July 4. The 44-year-old climber was found by his climbing partner in Leavenworth, who was able to flag down USFS Officer Mike Kujala while he was passing by. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Search...
Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
While Albert Nuñez was in a Dallas-area hospital fighting COVID-19 in late 2020, his family helped him remain positive by bringing photos from hikes and other outings in Seattle and around Washington state. Nuñez had moved back to his native Dallas in 2018 after 15 years living in Seattle....
NORTH BEND, Wash. — King County is filled with amazing trails for hiking and mountain biking, but unfortunately, the parking lots to reach many of those trails, are filled with car prowlers. “It’s not safe to keep stuff in your car around here,” said Talon Johnson, just returning to...
The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation, and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
SEATTLE — Police spent hours Tuesday morning working to try to get a man down from a tree in the Licton Springs neighborhood of north Seattle. They were successful after a negotiator and several officers convinced him at the scene of the home along Woodland Ave North. The man...
FALL CITY, Wash. — At Kataluna Horsemanship, Katie Berman uses compassion to build trust with traumatized horses needing a second chance. "The ones that need the most help seem to reach out to us the most and that's kind of how we pick the ones that end up coming to the rescue," Berman said.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Despite the use of fireworks being prohibited in some parts of Snohomish County for Independence Day, you may still partake in this July 4th tradition is several cities. For the Fourth of July, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County....
(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008) In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:
SEATAC, Wash. — Fliers departing or arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday reported some travel-related headaches in the middle of the busy holiday travel weekend. About 10 percent of total flights in and out of the airport were delayed so far, but after countless cancellations at Alaska Airlines...
Michael Hrankowski was working in his Seaview neighborhood garden Saturday when he observed this doe walking north on 84th Avenue West. “She sauntered to the end of the street before turning back and heading east on 186th toward Seaview Park,” Hrankowski said.
SEATTLE — With several fireworks shows going on Monday night, local police are expecting significantly more crowds out on the water than last year. “Very excited, we’re glad to get out of the house, thank goodness,” Glen Bruton said. For the past two years, Glen Bruton and...
Preparations are underway for the City of Everett’s July 4th Festival and Fireworks. Throughout the day we’ll check in on the progress leading up tp the 3 PM opening of Legion Park for the festival and the 10 PM Thunder on the Bay Fireworks show as well as provide other updates as they come in.
A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was rescued from Seattle's Green Lake on Sunday, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Seattle Fire Department crews responded to Green Lake around noon after a bystander reported someone went underwater and did not surface. Rescue swimmers...
Apartment rents in Arlington keep on moving upward, maintaining their position as most expensive in the D.C. area and are now well above pre-pandemic rates, according to new data. With a median rental of $2,063 for a one-bedroom unit and $2,469 for two bedrooms, Arlington’s rental rate grew a whopping...
Every police department in the area, from Everett to Seattle, is putting out polite or not so polite notices not to call 911 for fireworks. Police rarely catch those annoying people in the act. All you are accomplishing is to block the dispatch lines. If something is on fire -...
