PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following the Fourth of July shooting on the Ben Franklin Parkway, tourism officials are questioning how much the city can take before people no longer want to visit Philadelphia. “We’re not going to crawl into a shell and hide away from the United States of America,” one tourist said. “It’s a great country and we want to go see it.” Tourists at the famed Rocky Steps say they’re not frazzled by Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence. “You can’t let a couple of bad eggs just ruin a city,” Emilio Locilento, who’s visiting from Boston, said. “I come from far away and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO