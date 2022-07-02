Tom Swift - Episode 1.08 - And His Two Men and a Baby - Press Release

SPOILERS BEYOND THIS POINT. DO NOT CONTINUE READING UNLESS YOU HAVE FINISHED THE FULL EPISODE OR ARE OKAY BEING SPOILED. In brand with this season, the stakes were raised even higher throughout this episode. However, as opposed to the two previous episodes, this one slowed the forward momentum, which was actually a nice reprieve. This carved out a little more time to spend with individual characters to the point that the overall cast of characters was even missing key players like Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Petra (Catherine Lough Haggquist), and Blanton (Victor Webster). Even Anacostia (Demetria McKinney), Izadora (Emilie Leclerc), and Kara Brandt (Emilie Ullerup) had far smaller parts to play than previously this season. While time was spent with President Kelly Wade (Sheryl Lee Ralph), and the consequences of her crusade to stop Blanton led to a shocking ending, the main focus of this episode was the rogue Bellweather unit.

