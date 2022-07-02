ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Swift - Episode 1.08 - And His Two Men and a Baby - Press Release

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEELINGS Tom’s (Tian Richards) mysterious guardian angel Rowan (Albert Mwangi) makes an urgent plea for help in rescuing a missing scientist targeted by the same...

Grown-ish - Season 5 - Daniella Perkins Promoted To Series Regular; Six Others Join Cast

Daniella Perkins, who recurred as the character Kiela in Season 4, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fifth season. Additionally, Matthew Sato (Doogie Kamealoha M.D.), Tara Raani, Justine Skye (Already Gone), Amelie Zilber, Ceyair Wright (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and Slick Woods have joined the cast in recurring roles in the series starring Yara Shahidi.
Your Honor - To End After Season 2

Showtime’s Your Honor will end after its upcoming season, series star Bryan Cranston said today in an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. Filming on Season 2 has just started, with Joey Hartstone, who was a writer on Season 1, as new showrunner, Deadline has learned. Additionally, I hear Keith Machekanyanga, who recurred heavily as Lil Mo in the first installment, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2.
Night Sky - Cancelled by Amazon After 1 Season

Amazon’s Prime Video is not proceeding with a second season of its sci-fi series Night Sky, starring Oscar winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons. The news comes a months and a half after all eight Season 1 episodes of the drama, co-produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, were released May 20.
‘The Boys’ Star Tomer Capone on Frenchie’s Little Nina Trauma and His ‘Soulmate’ Feelings for Kimiko

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed,” the July 1 episode of “The Boys.” “The Boys” fans who have been shipping Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) for three seasons finally found out if the very dear friends will ever become something more with Friday’s second-to-last episode of the season. And while the decision made by the two — that they are more than lovers, they are family — may be one that breaks the hearts of some viewers, it’s...
Westworld - The Auguries / Well Enough Alone - Review: A Soft Reboot For The (Golden) Ages

I've had a complicated relationship with Westworld over the years. I thought the first season was one of the best seasons of television in recent memory, full of intrigue, action, twists and turns. Season two suffered from a slight sophomore slump, in my opinion, but still managed to be entertaining and thought-provoking every now and then. However, I really struggled with the third season. I found it overstuffed, hard to follow, and somehow overly complicated and simultaneously simplistic in premise. It got a bit messy, to put it lightly.
The SpoilerTV 2022 Episode Competition - Day 7 - Quarter-Finals

DAY 7! (All previous results can be found here) We're into the last eight, and in slightly surprising fashion, we do so with just one of our four seeded episodes. Only New Amsterdam's "More Joy" remains from four most-nominated, while Chicago PD has emerged as the most impressive performer in the competition. Wins for both its episodes today would set up a semi-final showdown.
Performers of the Month - June 2022 Voting

Those who made it to the voting round are both expected and unexpected. Some folks who I fully expected to get nominated didn't make it to the voting round while a few unexpected candidates moved on. Some of the names on the list are prior winners, so their inclusion wasn't at all surprising. This round has several co-stars battling it out from popular shows, which could very well end up making this a fierce battle. Who will be crowned this month's Readers' Choice Performer of the Month?
Dorinda Medley Admits To “Failing Miserably” Sometimes As A Host While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

You can’t always make it nice — even if you’re Dorinda Medley. The legendary hostess is gearing up for this week’s premiere of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, and in the latest episode of her Radio Andy show, “Make It Nice,” she dished about what it was really like to have all of those […] The post Dorinda Medley Admits To “Failing Miserably” Sometimes As A Host While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
Motherland: Fort Salem - Oh Elayne… - Review: Captive Audience + POLL

SPOILERS BEYOND THIS POINT. DO NOT CONTINUE READING UNLESS YOU HAVE FINISHED THE FULL EPISODE OR ARE OKAY BEING SPOILED. In brand with this season, the stakes were raised even higher throughout this episode. However, as opposed to the two previous episodes, this one slowed the forward momentum, which was actually a nice reprieve. This carved out a little more time to spend with individual characters to the point that the overall cast of characters was even missing key players like Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Petra (Catherine Lough Haggquist), and Blanton (Victor Webster). Even Anacostia (Demetria McKinney), Izadora (Emilie Leclerc), and Kara Brandt (Emilie Ullerup) had far smaller parts to play than previously this season. While time was spent with President Kelly Wade (Sheryl Lee Ralph), and the consequences of her crusade to stop Blanton led to a shocking ending, the main focus of this episode was the rogue Bellweather unit.
Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.08 - To Death We Must Stoop (Season Finale) - Press Release

EPISODE 108 - To Death We Must Stoop. The king is sick and the court that made an enemy of Catholics now face the possibility of being ruled by one as Mary rides to Whitehall. Mary and Elizabeth are briefly reunited in their love for their sick brother but Edward is distraught that his legacy of a Protestant England dies with him if Mary succeeds to the throne. Elizabeth watches as court breaks old loyalties and forms new alliances with every man desperately scrambling to survive what may be coming. That is until Elizabeth is approached with the proposition: if England is to see its first woman on the throne, why should it not be her?
City on a Hill - Episode 3.05 - Take Me Home - Press Release

With the evidence against Sinclair Dryden piling up, Jackie takes action. As Decourcy fights to prove Curtis Whitaker’s innocence, Caysen, who is desperate to clear his own name, entertains a compromise. Siobhan makes headway in her case against Needham Industries but is set back when a reporter comes asking questions. Jenny meets with a lawyer to discuss her father’s lawsuit.
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' shows off new second nose piercing

Honey Boo Boo has a hot new piercing. Alana Thompson, best known for her "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" show nickname, posted a video where she's seen with not one, but two nose piercings. For about a year prior to her recent video, she was seen in lots of photos...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Hints At Moving On From Failing Marriage With Kody In Motivational Instagram Messages

As fans continue to speculate about when Meri Brown may finally be ready to leave her failed marriage to Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star took to social media to share more motivational messages about moving on from difficult situations."Let it go," a quote shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16, read. "Something beautiful wants to grow in its place."The post was followed by a similar message preaching self love and forgiveness. "Whatever it is, forgive yourself," it said. "You did your best. Let it go."Although the mom-of-one remains spiritually married to her husband, they've been open about...
CW Announces Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Season Premiere) 9:00-9:30PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode) 9:30-10:00PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Encore Episode) 8:00-9:00PM FAMILY LAW (Series Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Premiere) WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5. 8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Original Episode) 9:00-10:00PM KUNG FU (Season Premiere) THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6. 8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (Series...
