MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a chaotic night in downtown Minneapolis for the Fourth of July, with crowds of people shooting fireworks in the middle of the streets of the Mill City District.Residents reported the explosions went off for hours, well into the early morning hours.Several videos show people firing illegal fireworks on Minneapolis streets. Much of the video shared on social media focused on an area close to Washington and Portland and Park Avenues, with some activity seen closer to the Stone Arch Bridge.WCCO's cameras were there shortly after 1 a.m. as people were still throwing fireworks in the street....

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO