Oberer Field Park gains new playground equipment
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Brand new, ADA accessible playground equipment has been added to Oberer Field Park thanks to a $34,000 grant.New all-inclusive playground to be unveiled in Centerville
The City of Englewood received $34,000 in grant money from the Montgomery County Solid Waste District to help fund this project, according to a release.
The new playground equipment is geared towards children 2-12 years old and is ADA compliant.
The playground features a nature themed atmosphere with swing sets that look like trees, a teeter-totter that resembles a dragonfly and a balance beam that appears to be a log.
All of the new equipment is made from recycled materials. The park is open daily during daylight hours.
