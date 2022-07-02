ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, OH

Oberer Field Park gains new playground equipment

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Brand new, ADA accessible playground equipment has been added to Oberer Field Park thanks to a $34,000 grant.

New all-inclusive playground to be unveiled in Centerville

The City of Englewood received $34,000 in grant money from the Montgomery County Solid Waste District to help fund this project, according to a release.

The new playground equipment is geared towards children 2-12 years old and is ADA compliant.

The playground features a nature themed atmosphere with swing sets that look like trees, a teeter-totter that resembles a dragonfly and a balance beam that appears to be a log.

All of the new equipment is made from recycled materials. The park is open daily during daylight hours.

WDTN

Pandemic students’ art on display at Sinclair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students who were denied the chance to show their work during the pandemic finally get to put their art on display at two of Sinclair’s Dayton galleries. Every spring, students at Sinclair College are invited to submit their work for the Student Purchase Award. The pieces are shown at the Juried […]
DAYTON, OH
