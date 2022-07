MIAMI -- For your consideration: Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara as the National League’s All-Star Game starter. The NL Pitcher of the Month for June, Alcantara began his July by striking out 10 batters across eight scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory over the Angels on Tuesday night at loanDepot park. Had it not been for a long bottom half of the eighth, Alcantara would have been given the chance to become the first player in nearly five seasons to record consecutive nine-inning complete games (Corey Kluber in August 2017).

